Primal Fear
Films
Primal Fear
Primal Fear Awards
Awards and nominations of Primal Fear 1996
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Villain
Nominee
