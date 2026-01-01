Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Primal Fear Primal Fear Awards

Awards and nominations of Primal Fear 1996

Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Villain
Nominee
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more