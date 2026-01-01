Menu
Pather Panchali Awards

Awards and nominations of Pather Panchali 1955

Cannes Film Festival 1956 Cannes Film Festival 1956
Best Human Document
Winner
OCIC Award - Special Mention
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1958 BAFTA Awards 1958
Best Film from any Source
Nominee
