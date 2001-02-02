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Poster of Cielo abierto, El
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Cielo abierto, El
5.9

Cielo abierto, El

, 2001
Cielo abierto, El
Spain / Romantic, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Cielo abierto, El
5.9

Cast

Mariola Fuentes
Jasmina
María José Alfonso
Elvira
Emilio Gutiérrez Caba
David
Geli Albaladejo
Carola
Marcela Walerstein
Sara
Javier Dorado
Paquito
Elvira Lindo
Belinda
Antonio Muñoz Molina
Paciente
Sergi López
Sergi López
Miguel
David Alcazar
Director Miguel Albaladejo
Writer Miguel Albaladejo, Elvira Lindo
Composer Lucio Godoy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 17 August 2005
World premiere 2 February 2001
Release date
2 February 2001 Romania AP
2 February 2001 Spain
Worldwide Gross $69,595
Production Bailando en la Luna, Canal+ España, Entertainment One
Also known as
El cielo abierto, 10 nap nélküled, 10 päivää ilman rakkautta, Kymmenen päivää ilman rakkautta, Otwarte niebo, Ten Days Without Love, Une chance pour Miguel, Десять дней без любви

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 30 July 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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