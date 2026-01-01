Menu
Mariola Fuentes
Mariola Fuentes
Mariola Fuentes
Mariola Fuentes
Date of Birth
14 August 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Talk to Her
(2002)
7.2
Live Flesh
(1997)
7.0
Compassionate Sex
(2000)
Filmography
5.1
How to Be a Modern Man
Como Dios manda
Comedy
2023, Spain
5.2
Once Upon a Time... But Not Anymore
Comedy, Music
2022, Spain
6.1
Someone Has to Die
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Mexico/Spain
6.7
Lontano da te
Comedy, Romantic
2019, Spain/Italy
7.3
Talk to Her
Hable con ella / Talk to Her
Drama
2002, Spain
5.9
Cielo abierto, El
Cielo abierto, El
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2001, Spain
7
Compassionate Sex
Sexo por compasio`n
Drama
2000, Spain
7.2
Live Flesh
Carne trémula
Thriller, Romantic, Drama
1997, France / Spain
