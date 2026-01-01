Menu
Mariola Fuentes

Date of Birth
14 August 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Talk to Her 7.3
Talk to Her (2002)
Live Flesh 7.2
Live Flesh (1997)
Compassionate Sex 7.0
Compassionate Sex (2000)

Filmography

Genre
Year
How to Be a Modern Man 5.1
How to Be a Modern Man Como Dios manda
Comedy 2023, Spain
Once Upon a Time... But Not Anymore 5.2
Once Upon a Time... But Not Anymore
Comedy, Music 2022, Spain
Someone Has to Die 6.1
Someone Has to Die
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Mexico/Spain
Lontano da te 6.7
Lontano da te
Comedy, Romantic 2019, Spain/Italy
Talk to Her 7.3
Talk to Her Hable con ella / Talk to Her
Drama 2002, Spain
Cielo abierto, El 5.9
Cielo abierto, El Cielo abierto, El
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2001, Spain
Compassionate Sex 7
Compassionate Sex Sexo por compasio`n
Drama 2000, Spain
Live Flesh 7.2
Live Flesh Carne trémula
Thriller, Romantic, Drama 1997, France / Spain
