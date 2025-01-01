Menu
Aleksey Ogurtsov
Aleksey Ogurtsov
Date of Birth
11 September 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
6.9
Tridtsat sedmoy roman
(2010)
5.7
Potselui padshikh angelov
(2007)
5.6
Klub 69
(2007)
Filmography
Sezon lyubvi
Drama, Romantic
2017, Russia
5.3
Charodei
Sci-Fi, Comedy
2017, Russia
Fury
Action, Crime, Mystery
2013, Russia
Morpehi
Action, Drama, War
2011, Russia
6.9
Tridtsat sedmoy roman
Tridtsat sedmoy roman
Romantic
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
4.7
Monro
Monro
Romantic
2010, Russia
4.8
Sterva dlya chempiona
Sterva dlya chempiona
Romantic, Comedy
2008, Russia
5.7
Potselui padshikh angelov
Potselui padshikh angelov
Drama, Crime
2007, Russia
5.6
Klub 69
Comedy
2007, Russia
4
The Best Movie
Samyy luchshiy film
Comedy
2007, Russia
Watch trailer
Umnozhayushchij pechal
Action, Adventure, Crime
2005, Russia
Novogodnie muzhchiny
Romantic, Comedy
2004, Russia
