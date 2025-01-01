Menu
Aleksey Ogurtsov
Date of Birth
11 September 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

Tridtsat sedmoy roman 6.9
Tridtsat sedmoy roman (2010)
Potselui padshikh angelov 5.7
Potselui padshikh angelov (2007)
Klub 69 5.6
Klub 69 (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sezon lyubvi
Sezon lyubvi
Drama, Romantic 2017, Russia
Charodei 5.3
Charodei
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2017, Russia
Fury
Fury
Action, Crime, Mystery 2013, Russia
Morpehi
Morpehi
Action, Drama, War 2011, Russia
Tridtsat sedmoy roman 6.9
Tridtsat sedmoy roman Tridtsat sedmoy roman
Romantic 2010, Russia
Monro 4.7
Monro Monro
Romantic 2010, Russia
4.8
Sterva dlya chempiona Sterva dlya chempiona
Romantic, Comedy 2008, Russia
Potselui padshikh angelov 5.7
Potselui padshikh angelov Potselui padshikh angelov
Drama, Crime 2007, Russia
Klub 69 5.6
Klub 69
Comedy 2007, Russia
The Best Movie 4
The Best Movie Samyy luchshiy film
Comedy 2007, Russia
Umnozhayushchij pechal
Umnozhayushchij pechal
Action, Adventure, Crime 2005, Russia
Novogodnie muzhchiny
Novogodnie muzhchiny
Romantic, Comedy 2004, Russia
