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Poster of The Sandpit Generals
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Sandpit Generals
7.3

The Sandpit Generals

, 1971
The Sandpit Generals
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Sandpit Generals
7.3

Cast

Kent Lane
Tisha Sterling
Ademir Da Silva
Big John
Jimmy Fraser
John Rubinstein
Professor
Butch Patrick
No Legs
William Hobson
Freddie Gedeon
Almiro
Juarez Santalvo
Guilherme Lamounier
The Cat
Eliana Pittman
Dalvah
Dorival Caymmi
John Adam
Director Hall Bartlett
Writer Hall Bartlett, Jorge Amado
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 1 July 1971
Release date
8 August 1972 USA
MPAA R
Production Hall Bartlett Productions
Also known as
The Sandpit Generals, Capitães da Areia, Desafiantes, Die Ratten der Slums, Liivakarjääride kindralid, Los generales de la arena, The Defiant, The Wild Pack, Våld utan nåd, Xypolitoi stratigoi, Генералы песчаных карьеров

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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