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Poster of Something like Happiness
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Something like Happiness
7.1

Something like Happiness

, 2005
Stesti
Czechia, Germany / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Something like Happiness
7.1

Cast

Anna Geislerová
Dása
Marek Daniel
Jára
Bolek Polívka
Soucek
Martin Huba
Tati
Miloš Černoušek
Zuzana Krónerová
Teta
Simona Stašová
Soucková
Pavel Liška
Toník
Tatiana Dyková
Monika
Anna Kocisová
Mami
David Dolnik
Jiri
Director Bohdan Sláma
Writer Bohdan Sláma, Jan Otcenásek
Composer Leonid Soybelman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 29 July 2005
Release date
15 September 2005 Czechia
12 April 2006 France
19 April 2006 Germany
12 May 2006 Italy
Worldwide Gross $1,377,609
Production Ceská Televize, ARTE, Negativ
Also known as
Stestí, Something Like Happiness, Štěstí, Algo como a Felicidade, Algo parecido a la felicidad, Die Jahreszeit des Glücks, Kati san eftyhia, Neco jako stestí, Noe i nærheten av lykke, Štěstí - Something Like Happiness, Szczęście, Una cosa chiamata felicità, Valami boldogság, Счастье, Щастие, 酸辣中女社

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 February 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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