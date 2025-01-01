Menu
TV Series About Superheroes and Superpowers

Welcome to the exciting superhero world with our epic selection of the best superhero TV series!

Discover an amazing universe where ordinary people acquire supernatural abilities and become heroes who save the world from evil.

By living the events together with the characters of the series, you can see that ordinary people with their feelings, fears, weaknesses and shortcomings are hiding behind superhero costumes.

Daredevil: Born Again
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
0.0
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2025, USA
0.0
Granica Mirov
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2025, Russia
9.0
Dune: Prophecy
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
8.0
Echo
Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure 2024, USA
0.0
Batman: Caped Crusader
Action, Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
0.0
The Penguin
Drama, Crime 2024, USA
9.0
The Franchise
Comedy 2024, USA
0.0
Nasledniki. Dar krovi
Fantasy 2024, Russia
9.0
Poslednij bogatyr. Nasledie
Fantasy 2024, Russia
9.0
Lisa
Detective, Mystery 2024, Russia
0.0
High Potential
Drama, Crime, Detective 2024, USA
9.0
Ranma ½
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
0.0
Magilumiere Co. Ltd.
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
0.0
Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld
Comedy, Action 2024, USA
0.0
The Sandman
Drama, Fantasy 2022, USA
0.0
Moon Knight
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2022, USA
0.0
Ms. Marvel
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Comedy 2022, USA
0.0
Naomi
Drama, Action, Adventure 2022, USA
0.0
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Sci-Fi 2022, USA
0.0
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
0.0
WandaVision
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
0.0
Superman & Lois
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
0.0
Loki
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
0.0
Invincible
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
0.0
Jupiter's Legacy
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
0.0
Birdgirl
Comedy 2021, USA
0.0
Hawkeye
Drama, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
0.0
Peacemaker
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
0.0
Ragnarok
Drama, Action, Thriller 2020, Norway/Denmark
7.0
Step into the thrilling world of superheroes with our powerful collection of the best superhero TV series!

