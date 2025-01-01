Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows WandaVision Quotes

WandaVision quotes

Agatha Am I dead?
Vision No! Why would you think that?
Agatha Because YOU are.
Wanda Maximoff We are an unusual couple, you know.
Vision Oh, I don't think that was ever in question.
Vision Wanda, welcome home
Wanda Maximoff This is our home now. I want us to fit in.
Vision We shall.
Agatha This is gonna be a GAS !
Vision they lived - happily ever after.
Wanda Maximoff Vision residence
