WandaVision quotes
Agatha
Am I dead?
Vision
No! Why would you think that?
Agatha
Because YOU are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wanda Maximoff
We are an unusual couple, you know.
Vision
Oh, I don't think that was ever in question.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scarlet Witch
This is our home now. I want us to fit in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vision
Wanda, welcome home
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wanda Maximoff
Vision
We shall.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agatha
This is gonna be a GAS !
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vision
they lived - happily ever after.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wanda Maximoff
Vision residence
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
