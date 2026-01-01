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WandaVision
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Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Winner
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Winner
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Winner
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Show
Winner
Best Villain
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Show
Winner
Best Hero
Nominee
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