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Kinoafisha TV Shows WandaVision Awards

"WandaVision" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Winner
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Winner
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Winner
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
 Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Show
Winner
Best Villain
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Show
Winner
Best Hero
Nominee
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