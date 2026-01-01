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Kinoafisha TV Shows Vinyl Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Vinyl"

Music from "Vinyl" All info
Vinyl (Music from the HBO® Original Series), Vol. 1
Vinyl (Music from the HBO® Original Series), Vol. 1 18 tracks. Ty Taylor, Дэвид Джохансен, KALEO, Sturgill Simpson, Ruth Brown, Otis Redding, Dee Dee Warwick, Mott the Hoople, Chris Kenner, The Jimmy Castor Bunch, Soda Machine, The Meters, The Edgar Winter Group, Nasty Bits, Foghat
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Vinyl (Music from the HBO® Original Series), Vol. 1.8 - EP
Vinyl (Music from the HBO® Original Series), Vol. 1.8 - EP 5 tracks. Royal Blood, Focus, Barrabas, Айзек Хейз, John Denver
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Title Artist Time
1 The World Is Yours Ty Taylor / Johnny Wright 2:59
2 Personality Crisis Дэвид Джохансен 3:45
3 No Good KALEO 3:55
4 Sugar Daddy (Theme from "Vinyl") Sturgill Simpson 3:45
5 Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean Ruth Brown / Singleton 2:58
6 Mr. Pitiful Otis Redding / Steve Cropper 2:32
7 Suspicious Minds Dee Dee Warwick / Mark James 3:17
8 All the Way from Memphis Mott the Hoople 4:58
9 Stranded in the Jungle Дэвид Джохансен 4:45
10 I Like It Like That Chris Kenner / Allen Toussaint 1:57
11 Cha Cha Twist Ty Taylor / Hank Ballard 2:38
12 It's Just Begun The Jimmy Castor Bunch / Pruitt 3:44
13 Want Ads Soda Machine 2:58
14 Hand Clapping Song The Meters / Leo Nocentelli 2:56
15 Slippin' into Darkness Soda Machine 3:46
16 Frankenstein The Edgar Winter Group / Edgar Winter 4:46
17 Rotten Apple Nasty Bits / Mick Jagger 2:12
18 I Just Want to Make Love to You Foghat / Willie Dixon 4:19
Listen to songs from "Vinyl" (2016) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Vinyl" in different languages are free for listening online.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
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Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
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Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
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Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
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Kholop 3
Kholop 3
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Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
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Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
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