1 The World Is Yours Ty Taylor / Johnny Wright 2:59

2 Personality Crisis Дэвид Джохансен 3:45

3 No Good KALEO 3:55

4 Sugar Daddy (Theme from "Vinyl") Sturgill Simpson 3:45

5 Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean Ruth Brown / Singleton 2:58

6 Mr. Pitiful Otis Redding / Steve Cropper 2:32

7 Suspicious Minds Dee Dee Warwick / Mark James 3:17

8 All the Way from Memphis Mott the Hoople 4:58

9 Stranded in the Jungle Дэвид Джохансен 4:45

10 I Like It Like That Chris Kenner / Allen Toussaint 1:57

11 Cha Cha Twist Ty Taylor / Hank Ballard 2:38

12 It's Just Begun The Jimmy Castor Bunch / Pruitt 3:44

13 Want Ads Soda Machine 2:58

14 Hand Clapping Song The Meters / Leo Nocentelli 2:56

15 Slippin' into Darkness Soda Machine 3:46

16 Frankenstein The Edgar Winter Group / Edgar Winter 4:46

17 Rotten Apple Nasty Bits / Mick Jagger 2:12