|Title
|Artist
|Time
|1
|The World Is Yours
|Ty Taylor / Johnny Wright
|2:59
|2
|Personality Crisis
|Дэвид Джохансен
|3:45
|3
|No Good
|KALEO
|3:55
|4
|Sugar Daddy (Theme from "Vinyl")
|Sturgill Simpson
|3:45
|5
|Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean
|Ruth Brown / Singleton
|2:58
|6
|Mr. Pitiful
|Otis Redding / Steve Cropper
|2:32
|7
|Suspicious Minds
|Dee Dee Warwick / Mark James
|3:17
|8
|All the Way from Memphis
|Mott the Hoople
|4:58
|9
|Stranded in the Jungle
|Дэвид Джохансен
|4:45
|10
|I Like It Like That
|Chris Kenner / Allen Toussaint
|1:57
|11
|Cha Cha Twist
|Ty Taylor / Hank Ballard
|2:38
|12
|It's Just Begun
|The Jimmy Castor Bunch / Pruitt
|3:44
|13
|Want Ads
|Soda Machine
|2:58
|14
|Hand Clapping Song
|The Meters / Leo Nocentelli
|2:56
|15
|Slippin' into Darkness
|Soda Machine
|3:46
|16
|Frankenstein
|The Edgar Winter Group / Edgar Winter
|4:46
|17
|Rotten Apple
|Nasty Bits / Mick Jagger
|2:12
|18
|I Just Want to Make Love to You
|Foghat / Willie Dixon
|4:19