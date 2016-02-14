The protagonist of the American music drama series "Vinyl" is Richie Finestra, the head of a popular record label in the 1970s. This man knows a thing or two about quality music, as well as the needs and demands of the audience. He is torn between the emerging "pop" music and the calling of his own heart. The hero must overcome not only business problems but also personal troubles within his family. At the same time, he is searching for new stars and a new direction in music to keep his company afloat and compete against rivals.

