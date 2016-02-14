Menu
Russian
8.2 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Kinoafisha TV Shows Vinyl

Vinyl (2016 - 2016)

Vinyl 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The protagonist of the American music drama series "Vinyl" is Richie Finestra, the head of a popular record label in the 1970s. This man knows a thing or two about quality music, as well as the needs and demands of the audience. He is torn between the emerging "pop" music and the calling of his own heart. The hero must overcome not only business problems but also personal troubles within his family. At the same time, he is searching for new stars and a new direction in music to keep his company afloat and compete against rivals.
Cast Characters
Creator
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Mick Jagger
Terence Winter
Rich Cohen
Juno Temple
Juno Temple Jamie Vine
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Devon Finestra
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
Vinyl - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 10 episodes
 
