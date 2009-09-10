Menu
8.0 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries (2009 - 2017)

The Vampire Diaries 18+
Production year 2009
Country USA
Total seasons 8 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 128 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

Based on the eponymous book series by Lisa Jane Smith, the series tells the story of Elena Gilbert, a high school student from the small town of Mystic Falls. Its narrative is filled with unusual legends about various magical creatures: vampires, werewolves, witches, and others. They all seem like simple local tales until the arrival of the Salvatore brothers in town. They become the catalyst for a series of brutal murders and events that will forever change the lives of Elena, her friends, and neighbors.
Дневники вампира - trailer восьмого сезона
The Vampire Diaries  trailer восьмого сезона
Creator
Kevin Williamson
Kevin Williamson
Julie Plec
Julie Plec
Ian Somerhalder
Ian Somerhalder Damon Salvatore
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev Elena Gilbert
Paul Wesley
Paul Wesley Stefan Salvatore
Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies Alaric Saltzman
8.0
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
The Vampire Diaries - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 22 episodes
 
The Vampire Diaries - Season 2 Season 2
2010, 22 episodes
 
The Vampire Diaries - Season 3 Season 3
2011, 22 episodes
 
The Vampire Diaries - Season 4 Season 4
2012, 23 episodes
 
The Vampire Diaries - Season 5 Season 5
2013, 22 episodes
 
The Vampire Diaries - Season 6 Season 6
2014, 22 episodes
 
The Vampire Diaries - Season 7 Season 7
2015, 22 episodes
 
The Vampire Diaries - Season 8 Season 8
2016, 16 episodes
 
