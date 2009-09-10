Based on the eponymous book series by Lisa Jane Smith, the series tells the story of Elena Gilbert, a high school student from the small town of Mystic Falls. Its narrative is filled with unusual legends about various magical creatures: vampires, werewolves, witches, and others. They all seem like simple local tales until the arrival of the Salvatore brothers in town. They become the catalyst for a series of brutal murders and events that will forever change the lives of Elena, her friends, and neighbors.

