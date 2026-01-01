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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Wire Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Wire"

Music from "The Wire" All info
...And All the Pieces Matter - Five Years of Music from the Wire
...And All the Pieces Matter - Five Years of Music from the Wire 35 tracks. The Wire, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Michael Franti, Spearhead, Rod Lee, DJ Technics, The Neville Brothers, Nighthawks, Lafayette Gilchrist, Jesse Winchester, Paul Weller, Solomon Burke, The Pogues, , Domaje, Tyree Colion, Bossman, Sharpshooters, Masta Ace Feat. Stricklin, Ogun, Diablo, Mullyman, Steve Earle, Tom Waits, Blake Leyh
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 "This America, Man." The Wire 0:25
2 Way Down In the Hole The Blind Boys of Alabama / Tom Waits 2:56
3 "Why Would Anyone Ever Wanna Leave Baltimore?" The Wire 0:25
4 Oh My God Michael Franti, Spearhead 5:06
5 Dance My Pain Away Rod Lee 2:07
6 My Life Extra DJ Technics 1:17
7 "The King Stay the King." The Wire 0:48
8 Way Down In the Hole The Neville Brothers / Tom Waits 1:34
9 "We Used to Make Shit In This Country." The Wire 0:15
10 Sixteen Tons Nighthawks / Merle Travis 3:33
11 Assume the Position Lafayette Gilchrist 3:40
12 "What the Fuck Did I Do?" The Wire 0:14
13 Step By Step Jesse Winchester 2:57
14 I Walk On Gilded Splinters Paul Weller 4:59
15 Fast Train Solomon Burke / Van Morrisson 5:43
16 The Body of an American The Pogues / Shane MacGowan 4:44
17 "All the Pieces Matter." The Wire 0:08
18 Efuge Efuge 3:34
19 "Omar Comin'" The Wire 0:41
20 Way Down In the Hole Domaje / Tom Waits 1:44
21 "If It's a Lie Then We Fight On That Lie" The Wire 0:22
22 Projects Tyree Colion 3:28
23 "Later for That Gangsta B******t" The Wire 0:39
24 Ayo Bossman 3:19
25 Analyze Sharpshooters 2:45
26 "Wars End" The Wire 0:14
27 Unfriendly Game (feat. Stricklin) Masta Ace Feat. Stricklin 3:52
28 What You Know About Baltimore (feat. Phathead) Ogun / Juan Donovan 3:17
29 Jail Flick Diablo 3:38
30 The Life, The Hood, The Streetz Mullyman / Kevin Muldrow 3:50
31 "An Act of Daily Journalism" The Wire 0:14
32 Feel Alright Steve Earle 2:56
33 Way Down In the Hole Tom Waits 1:44
34 "You Remember That One Day Summer Past?" The Wire 0:41
35 The Fall Blake Leyh 1:50
Listen to songs from "The Wire" (2002) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Wire" in different languages are free for listening online.
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