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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Umbrella Academy Awards

"The Umbrella Academy" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
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