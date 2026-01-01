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Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
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