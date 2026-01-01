Season of the Witch (From the Netflix Series The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness) - Single 1 track. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Season of the Witch (From the Netflix Series The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness) Joan Jett & The Blackhearts / Donovan 5:03

Listen to songs from "The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness" (2021) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness" in different languages are free for listening online.