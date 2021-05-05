Menu
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (2021 - …)

Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness" is a new documentary series produced by the online service Netflix. The show is based on the case of the infamous criminal named David Berkowitz, who was nicknamed Son of Sam. This serial killer was known for his particular ruthlessness: he would typically shoot random people he encountered on the streets. There was no political, racial, or gender motive behind his murders. Son of Sam attacked anyone indiscriminately. For a long time, journalist Mori Terry followed Berkowitz's crimes. Over time, he became obsessed with this investigation. Terry was convinced that Son of Sam was somehow connected to members of a satanic cult.
Cast
Cast and Crew

Seasons
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 4 episodes
 
