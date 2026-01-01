Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Winner

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Winner

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Winner

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Winner

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Winner

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Winner

Outstanding Period Costumes

Winner

Outstanding Period Costumes

Winner

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Winner

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Nominee

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Nominee

Outstanding Music Supervision

Nominee

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Main Title Design

Nominee

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee