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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Queen's Gambit Awards

"The Queen's Gambit" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Winner
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Winner
Outstanding Period Costumes
Winner
Outstanding Period Costumes
Winner
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
 Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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