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Moses Ingram
Moses Ingram
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moses Ingram
Moses Ingram
Moses Ingram
Date of Birth
6 February 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.4
The Queen's Gambit
(2020)
7.2
Ambulance
(2022)
7.2
The Tragedy of Macbeth
(2021)
Filmography
6.2
I Love LA
Comedy
2025, USA
6.4
The End
The End
Musical
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Untitled Kathryn Bigelow White House thriller
A House of Dynamite
Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
The Big Cigar
Drama, Crime,
2024, USA
5.8
Lady in the Lake
Drama,
2024, USA
6.9
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi,
2022, USA
7.2
Ambulance
Ambulance
Action, Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
The Tragedy of Macbeth
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Drama, History, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
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