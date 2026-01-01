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Moses Ingram
Moses Ingram Moses Ingram
Kinoafisha Persons Moses Ingram

Moses Ingram

Moses Ingram

Date of Birth
6 February 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

The Queen's Gambit 8.4
The Queen's Gambit (2020)
Ambulance 7.2
Ambulance (2022)
The Tragedy of Macbeth 7.2
The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

Filmography

I Love LA 6.2
I Love LA
Comedy 2025, USA
The End 6.4
The End The End
Musical 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Untitled Kathryn Bigelow White House thriller 6.7
Untitled Kathryn Bigelow White House thriller A House of Dynamite
Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
The Big Cigar 5.7
The Big Cigar
Drama, Crime, 2024, USA
Lady in the Lake 5.8
Lady in the Lake
Drama, 2024, USA
Obi-Wan Kenobi 6.9
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, 2022, USA
Ambulance 7.2
Ambulance Ambulance
Action, Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Tragedy of Macbeth 7.2
The Tragedy of Macbeth The Tragedy of Macbeth
Drama, History, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
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