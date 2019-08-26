Menu
The Queen's Gambit
Filming Dates & Locations
Filming Locations: The Queen's Gambit
Berlin, Germany
Iconic scenes & Locations
Wheatley/Harmon home
15 Brant Road South, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada
Las Vegas / Hotel Mariposa / Lobby / Casino and Coffee Shop / Ballroom with Alcove / Hotel Restaurant / Hotel Mariposa with cab
Palais am Funkturm, Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany
Ben Snyder's Dept. Store
Humana Second Hand, Frankfurter Tor 3, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Kentucky / Metheun Home for Children
Gutshaus Palenker, Dorfstraße 15, 15732 Schulzendorf, Germany
Mexico City / Hotel / Lobby with Tournament & Elevator
Friedrichstadt-Palast, Friedrichstraße 107, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Ohio / Squash Court
Squash 2000, Persiusstraße 7A, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Mexico City / Farmacia
Robert-Koch-Forum, Dorotheenstraße 94-96, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Moscow / Park / Restaurant
Karl-Marx-Allee 103, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Mexico City / Hotel Pool
Haubentaucher, Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
New York / Side Road / Repair Shop
S-Bahnbogen 267, Unterbaumstraße 11, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Paris / Cafe / Gallery / Paris Streets Part 2
Bode Museum, Am Kupfergraben 1, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Mexico City / Zoo
Zoologischer Garten Berlin, Hardenbergplatz 8, 10787 Berlin, Germany
Fairfield High School / Classroom / Corridor / Moscow - Dinning Room / Beth's Room
Robert-Koch-Forum, Dorotheenstraße 94-96, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Henry Clay High / Bathroom / Student Union
Dahlem Komplex, Boetticherstraße 2, 14195 Berlin, Germany
Kentucky / Lutheran Church
Stralau Village Church, Tunnelstraße 5-11, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Kentucky / Metheun Home / Girl's Ward / Math Class / Classroom
Former Heinrich-von-Kleist high school, Levetzowstraße 3, 10555 Berlin, Germany
Mexican Restaurant
Pan Am Lounge, Budapester Straße 43, 10787 Berlin, Germany
Jolene's Apartment
Former Heinrich-von-Kleist high school, Levetzowstraße 3, 10555 Berlin, Germany
Benny's Apartment
Former Heinrich-von-Kleist high school, Levetzowstraße 3, 10555 Berlin, Germany
Junior College / Russian Classroom
Hoffmann-von-Fallersleben Grundschule, Ziekowstraße 80-88, 13509 Berlin, Germany
Moscow / Hotel / Restaurant / Symphony Hall
Kino International, Karl-Marx-Alee 33 10178 Berlin, Germany
Lexington / Eileen & Barbara's Apartment / Duncan High
Residential building, former Heinrich-von-Kleist high school, Levetzowstraße 5, 10555 Berlin, Germany
Moscow / Hotel / Hallway & Suite / School Library
Townhall Schoeneberg, Am Rathaus 2, 10825 Berlin, Germany
Cincinnati / Gibson Hotel / Lobby and Reception + Mezzanine / Coffee Shop / Houston Spa
Townhall Spandau, Carl-Schurz-Straße 2-6, 13597 Berlin, Germany
Wheatley House / Airplanes / PayPhone / Mexico Hotel Room / Beth's Room / Townes Room
CCC Studios, Kleine Eiswerderstraße 16, 13599 Berlin, Germany
Kentucky / Mobile Home Park / Lake / Kentucky Road
Siethener See, Juetchendorfer Chaussee, 14974 Siethen, Germany
Lexington / Henry Clay High School / Gym / Front Desk
Max Taut School, Fischerstraße 36, 10317 Berlin, Germany
Methuen Home Orphanage for Girls
Schloss Schulzendorf, Dahme-Spreewald, Brandenburg, Germany
Winners dept store doubling for Ben Snyder's clothing store exterior
35-45 Front Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Henry Clay High / Gym / Top Board Room
Schweizerhof Grundschule, Leo-Baeck-Straße 28-30, 14167 Berlin, Germany
Paris / Tournament Hall / Ballroom / Bar / Corridor / Paris Streets Part 1
Cafe Grosz, Kurfuerstendamm 193-194, 10707 Berlin, Germany
Car Process
CCC Studios, Kleine Eiswerderstraße 16, 13599 Berlin, Germany
New York / East Village Bar
Uschi Nation, Reichenberger Straße 111, 10999 Berlin, Germany
Site of fatal head-on car collision
Meadowvale Road Bridge, Rouge National Urban Park, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Ohio / Bar
Rias Bar, Manteuffelstraße 100, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Lexington / Margaretes House
Villa Delvenakiotis, Wildpfad 7, 14193 Berlin, Germany
Toby's Restaurant
Restaurant Zenner, Alt-Treptow 14-17, 12435 Berlin, Germany
King Street Medical Pharmacy doubling for Bradley's Pharmacy
987 King Street E, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Gibson Hotel / Taft Room
Meistersaal, Koethener Straße 38, 10963 Berlin, Germany
Ohio / Lecture Hall
Evangelical University of Berlin, Teltower Damm 118-122, 14167 Berlin, Germany
HUMANA Secondhand & Vintage store doubling for Ben Snyder's clothing store interior
Frankfurter Tor 3, Berlin, Germany
Cafeteria / News Conference / Gibson Hotel Room
Robert-Koch-Forum, Dorotheenstraße 94-96, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Filming Dates
26 August 2019
3 September 2019 - 18 December 2019
