Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Music from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" All info
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 1 (Music From the Prime Original Series)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 1 (Music From the Prime Original Series) 15 tracks. Cyril Ritchard, Barbra Streisand, Connie Francis, Peggy Lee, Blossom Dearie, Maurice Evans, Ron Hussmann, The Mills Brothers, Ella Fitzgerald, Sutton Foster, Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Robert Preston, The Pied Pipers, Julie London, The King Cole Trio, Frank Sinatra
Listen
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 (Music From The Amazon Original Series)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 (Music From The Amazon Original Series) 15 tracks. Ella Fitzgerald, The Barry Sisters, Eddie Foy, Jr., The Pajama Game Ensemble, Original Broadway Cast of The Pajama Game, Blossom Dearie, Orville Mendoza, The Original Broadway Cast of "They Came, They Danced", Judy Garland, Fred Astaire, Original Broadway Cast of Wonderful Town, Doris Day, Darius de Haas, Josh A. Dawson, Miss Beverly Shaw, Patience & Prudence, Paulina Yeung, Eileen Rodgers, Alexander Wells, New London Children's Choir, Ronald Corp
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 A Wonderful Day Like Today (feat. The Roar of the Greasepaint - The Smell of the Crowd Ensemble) [From "The Roar Of The Greasepaint - The Smell Of The Crowd"] Cyril Ritchard / Энтони Ньюли 2:13
2 Come To the Supermarket (In Old Peking) Barbra Streisand / Cole Porter 1:56
3 Who's Sorry Now Connie Francis / Harry Ruby 2:19
4 Pass Me By Peggy Lee / Carolyn Leigh 2:25
5 Dance Only With Me Blossom Dearie / Adolph Green 2:58
6 What's In It For You? (From "Tenderloin") Maurice Evans, Ron Hussmann / Sheldon Harnick 1:46
7 Nevertheless (I'm In Love With You) The Mills Brothers / Harry Ruby 2:47
8 The Gentleman Is a Dope Blossom Dearie / Richard Rodgers 4:16
9 Isn't This a Lovely Day? (feat. Paul Weston and His Orchestra) Ella Fitzgerald / Irving Berlin 3:29
10 I Enjoy Being a Girl Sutton Foster, Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks / Oscar Hammerstein II 3:15
11 Ya Got Trouble (From "The Music Man") Robert Preston / Meredith Willson 3:48
12 Mairzy Doats The Pied Pipers / Jerry Livingston 2:47
13 Cry Me a River Julie London / Arthur Hamilton 2:54
14 It's Only a Paper Moon The King Cole Trio / Billy Rose 2:56
15 Oh! Look At Me Now Frank Sinatra 2:48
Listen to songs from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (2017) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" in different languages are free for listening online.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more