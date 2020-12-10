Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Alice in Borderland

Alice in Borderland (2020 - …)

Alice in Borderland 18+
Production year 2020
Country Japan
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Alice in Borderland" is a Japanese TV show set in the genre of a fantastical thriller. The story revolves around a guy named Ryouhei Arisu. Due to his wild passion for games, he loses his good job and argues with his father and brother. Eventually, the protagonist meets two friends who have similar problems in life. During a walk, the trio witnesses a strange fireworks display and suddenly finds themselves in a completely different reality. For unknown reasons, they are transported into a game version of Tokyo - unpredictable and deadly. The friends are forced to participate in brutal competitions, where losing means death both in the virtual world and in reality.
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.8 IMDb
"Alice in Borderland" season 3 new episodes release date

Episode 1
Season 3 Episode 1
25 September 2025
Episode 2
Season 3 Episode 2
25 September 2025
Episode 3
Season 3 Episode 3
25 September 2025
Episode 4
Season 3 Episode 4
25 September 2025
Episode 5
Season 3 Episode 5
25 September 2025
Episode 6
Season 3 Episode 6
25 September 2025
Episode 7
Season 3 Episode 7
25 September 2025
Episode 8
Season 3 Episode 8
25 September 2025
Seasons
Alice in Borderland - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Alice in Borderland - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
Alice in Borderland - Season 3 Season 3
2025, 8 episodes
 
