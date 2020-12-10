"Alice in Borderland" is a Japanese TV show set in the genre of a fantastical thriller. The story revolves around a guy named Ryouhei Arisu. Due to his wild passion for games, he loses his good job and argues with his father and brother. Eventually, the protagonist meets two friends who have similar problems in life. During a walk, the trio witnesses a strange fireworks display and suddenly finds themselves in a completely different reality. For unknown reasons, they are transported into a game version of Tokyo - unpredictable and deadly. The friends are forced to participate in brutal competitions, where losing means death both in the virtual world and in reality.

