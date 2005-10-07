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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lulu Wilson
Lulu Wilson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lulu Wilson
Lulu Wilson
Lulu Wilson
Date of Birth
7 October 2005
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Sharp Objects
(2018)
7.1
The Haunting of Hill House
(2018)
7.0
Annabelle: Creation
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2023
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2014
All
10
Films
8
TV Shows
2
Actress
10
6.8
Pizza Movie
Pizza Movie
Comedy
2026, USA
6.8
The Wrath of Becky
The Wrath of Becky
Action, Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Becky
Becky
Action, Thriller
2020, USA
5.7
The Glorias
The Glorias: A Life On The Road
Drama, Biography
2019, USA
7.1
The Haunting of Hill House
Drama, Horror, Thriller,
2018, USA
7.4
Sharp Objects
Drama, Detective,
2018, USA
7
Annabelle: Creation
Annabelle: Creation
Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Cop and a Half: New Recruit
Cop and a Half: New Recruit
Comedy, Adventure, Family
2017, USA
6.8
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Horror, Thriller
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Deliver Us from Evil
Deliver Us from Evil
Crime, Action, Thriller, Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
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