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Lulu Wilson
Lulu Wilson Lulu Wilson
Kinoafisha Persons Lulu Wilson

Lulu Wilson

Lulu Wilson

Date of Birth
7 October 2005
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Horror actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Sharp Objects 7.4
Sharp Objects (2018)
The Haunting of Hill House 7.1
The Haunting of Hill House (2018)
Annabelle: Creation 7.0
Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pizza Movie 6.8
Pizza Movie Pizza Movie
Comedy 2026, USA
The Wrath of Becky 6.8
The Wrath of Becky The Wrath of Becky
Action, Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Becky 6.1
Becky Becky
Action, Thriller 2020, USA
The Glorias 5.7
The Glorias The Glorias: A Life On The Road
Drama, Biography 2019, USA
The Haunting of Hill House 7.1
The Haunting of Hill House
Drama, Horror, Thriller, 2018, USA
Sharp Objects 7.4
Sharp Objects
Drama, Detective, 2018, USA
Annabelle: Creation 7
Annabelle: Creation Annabelle: Creation
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Cop and a Half: New Recruit 5.9
Cop and a Half: New Recruit Cop and a Half: New Recruit
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2017, USA
Ouija: Origin of Evil 6.8
Ouija: Origin of Evil Ouija: Origin of Evil
Horror, Thriller 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Deliver Us from Evil 6.9
Deliver Us from Evil Deliver Us from Evil
Crime, Action, Thriller, Horror 2014, USA
Watch trailer
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