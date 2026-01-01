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Misha Collins
Misha Collins
Kinoafisha
Persons
Misha Collins
Misha Collins
Misha Collins
Date of Birth
20 August 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.5
Supernatural
(2005)
7.3
Girl, Interrupted
(1999)
6.8
CSI: NY
(2004)
Filmography
5.1
Gotham Knights
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
6.7
Encounter
Encounter
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.4
Stonehenge Apocalypse
Stonehenge Apocalypse
Sci-Fi
2010, Canada
5.7
Over Her Dead Body
Over Her Dead Body
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Romantic
2008, USA
Watch trailer
8.5
Supernatural
Drama, Action, Mystery
2005, USA
6.8
CSI: NY
Drama, Action, Crime
2004, USA
7.3
Girl, Interrupted
Girl, Interrupted
Biography, Drama
1999, Germany / USA
Show more
News about Misha Collins’s private life
Jared Padalecki Joins 'Supernatural' Trio Reunion in 'The Boys', But His Role in Final Season Still Is a Mystery
'Supernatural' Stars Reunite for a Wonderful Reason — All Thanks to One Person!
Photos
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