Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Misha Collins 7 photos
Misha Collins Misha Collins
Kinoafisha Persons Misha Collins

Misha Collins

Misha Collins

Date of Birth
20 August 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Supernatural 8.5
Supernatural (2005)
Girl, Interrupted 7.3
Girl, Interrupted (1999)
CSI: NY 6.8
CSI: NY (2004)

Filmography

Gotham Knights 5.1
Gotham Knights
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Encounter 6.7
Encounter Encounter
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Stonehenge Apocalypse 4.4
Stonehenge Apocalypse Stonehenge Apocalypse
Sci-Fi 2010, Canada
Over Her Dead Body 5.7
Over Her Dead Body Over Her Dead Body
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Supernatural 8.5
Supernatural
Drama, Action, Mystery 2005, USA
CSI: NY 6.8
CSI: NY
Drama, Action, Crime 2004, USA
Girl, Interrupted 7.3
Girl, Interrupted Girl, Interrupted
Biography, Drama 1999, Germany / USA
Show more
News about Misha Collins’s private life
Jared Padalecki in 'Supernatural', Stills from the series 'The Boys'
Jared Padalecki Joins 'Supernatural' Trio Reunion in 'The Boys', But His Role in Final Season Still Is a Mystery
Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Jared Padalecki in 'Supernatural'
'Supernatural' Stars Reunite for a Wonderful Reason — All Thanks to One Person!

Photos

Миша Коллинз Миша Коллинз Миша Коллинз Миша Коллинз Миша Коллинз Миша Коллинз
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more