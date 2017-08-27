"Strike" is a British series based on the works of J.K. Rowling. The main character, private detective Cormoran Strike, is a man with a complicated past. He lost his leg while serving in Afghanistan. He is assisted in his investigations by Robin Ellacott, a hired secretary who, thanks to her abilities, becomes an equal partner. Their complex relationship is further complicated by the jealousy of Robin's fiancé, Matthew. The detective agency takes on the most convoluted cases and gradually becomes one of the most successful in London.

