Kinoafisha TV Shows The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1

The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1 (2017 - …)

Strike 18+
Production year 2017
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
TV channel HBO
Runtime 19 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Strike" is a British series based on the works of J.K. Rowling. The main character, private detective Cormoran Strike, is a man with a complicated past. He lost his leg while serving in Afghanistan. He is assisted in his investigations by Robin Ellacott, a hired secretary who, thanks to her abilities, becomes an equal partner. Their complex relationship is further complicated by the jealousy of Robin's fiancé, Matthew. The detective agency takes on the most convoluted cases and gradually becomes one of the most successful in London.
Страйк - trailer третьего сезона
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1  trailer третьего сезона
Cast
Cast
Holliday Grainger
Holliday Grainger
Tom Burke
Tom Burke
Christina Cole
Adam Long
Adam Long
Nick Blood
Nick Blood
Killian Scott
Killian Scott
Cast and Crew
Seasons
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1 - The Cuckoo's Calling The Cuckoo's Calling
2017, 3 episodes
 
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1 - The Silkworm The Silkworm
2017, 2 episodes
 
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1 - Career of Evil Career of Evil
2018, 2 episodes
 
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1 - Lethal White Lethal White
2020, 4 episodes
 
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1 - Troubled Blood Troubled Blood
2022, 4 episodes
 
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1 - The Ink Black Heart The Ink Black Heart
2024, 4 episodes
 
