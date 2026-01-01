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Nick Blood
Nick Blood Nick Blood
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Blood

Nick Blood

Nick Blood

Date of Birth
20 March 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

The Bletchley Circle 7.8
The Bletchley Circle (2012)
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1 7.6
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1 (2017)
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 7.6
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)

Filmography

Joan 6.6
Joan
Drama, Crime, 2024, Great Britain
Rain Dogs 6.9
Rain Dogs
Drama, Comedy, 2023, Great Britain
Lovely, Dark, and Deep 4.9
Lovely, Dark, and Deep Lovely, Dark, and Deep
Horror 2023, Portugal
Abyzou 6.5
Abyzou Abyzou
Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1 7.6
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1
Drama, Crime, Detective 2017, Great Britain
Identicals 4.4
Identicals Brand New-U
Sci-Fi 2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 7.6
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
The Bletchley Circle 7.8
The Bletchley Circle
Thriller, Detective 2012, Great Britain
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