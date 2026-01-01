Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Nick Blood
Nick Blood
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Blood
Nick Blood
Nick Blood
Date of Birth
20 March 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Bletchley Circle
(2012)
7.6
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1
(2017)
7.6
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
(2013)
Filmography
6.6
Joan
Drama, Crime,
2024, Great Britain
6.9
Rain Dogs
Drama, Comedy,
2023, Great Britain
4.9
Lovely, Dark, and Deep
Lovely, Dark, and Deep
Horror
2023, Portugal
6.5
Abyzou
Abyzou
Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1
Drama, Crime, Detective
2017, Great Britain
4.4
Identicals
Brand New-U
Sci-Fi
2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.6
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
7.8
The Bletchley Circle
Thriller, Detective
2012, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree