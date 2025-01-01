Menu
Adam Long
Date of Birth
25 April 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie 7.4
The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie (2024)
Cherry 7.1
Cherry (2021)
Spike Island 6.6
Spike Island (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue
Thriller, Detective 2025, Great Britain
Film Club
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2025, Great Britain
The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie 7.4
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, Great Britain
Wolfe
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2021, Great Britain
Cherry 7.1
Drama 2021, USA
The Corrupted 5.6
Crime, Thriller 2019, Great Britain
The Kill Team 5.9
Action, Drama, Thriller 2019, Spain / USA
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1
Drama, Crime, Detective 2017, Great Britain
Spike Island 6.6
Comedy, Music, Drama 2012, Great Britain
