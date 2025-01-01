Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Adam Long
Adam Long
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adam Long
Adam Long
Adam Long
Date of Birth
25 April 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
7.4
The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie
(2024)
7.1
Cherry
(2021)
6.6
Spike Island
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Music
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2021
2019
2017
2012
All
9
Films
5
TV Shows
4
Actor
9
Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue
Thriller, Detective
2025, Great Britain
Film Club
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2025, Great Britain
7.4
The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie
The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, Great Britain
Wolfe
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2021, Great Britain
7.1
Cherry
Cherry
Drama
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
The Corrupted
The Corrupted
Crime, Thriller
2019, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.9
The Kill Team
The Kill Team
Action, Drama, Thriller
2019, Spain / USA
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1
Drama, Crime, Detective
2017, Great Britain
6.6
Spike Island
Spike Island
Comedy, Music, Drama
2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree