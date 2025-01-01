Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1
Quotes
The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1 quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Cormoran Strike
[talking to his false leg] Bollocks! Why do I always take you off before I remember to have a piss?
[he reaches for a coffee mug and pees into it]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Cormoran is chatting to Lula's driver]
Nico Kolovas-Jones
She lived in a world that's really fucking hard. We had a lot in common.
Cormoran Strike
Such as?
Nico Kolovas-Jones
Both mixed-race, for one thing. My dad's a Cypriot from Swansea, and my mum's a West Indian Scouser.
Cormoran Strike
[ironically] Must have been a nice quiet wedding.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Tom Burke
David Avery
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree