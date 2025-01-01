Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1 Quotes

The Cuckoo's Calling: Part 1 quotes

Cormoran Strike [talking to his false leg] Bollocks! Why do I always take you off before I remember to have a piss?
[he reaches for a coffee mug and pees into it]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Cormoran is chatting to Lula's driver]
Nico Kolovas-Jones She lived in a world that's really fucking hard. We had a lot in common.
Cormoran Strike Such as?
Nico Kolovas-Jones Both mixed-race, for one thing. My dad's a Cypriot from Swansea, and my mum's a West Indian Scouser.
Cormoran Strike [ironically] Must have been a nice quiet wedding.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Tom Burke
Tom Burke
David Avery
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more