Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Star Trek: Lower Decks poster
Star Trek: Lower Decks poster
Star Trek: Lower Decks poster
Star Trek: Lower Decks poster
Star Trek: Lower Decks poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.8
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks (2020 - …)

Star Trek: Lower Decks 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel CBS
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 20 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

The main characters of the series "Star Trek: Lower Decks" are employees of the intergalactic star fleet. Boimler is a serious and ambitious guy who dreams of becoming a commander on a ship, always full of energy and enthusiasm. Mariner is a daredevil who has no desire to climb the career ladder. Rutherford is a cyborg with a mechanical implant. Tendi is a new member of the team who works in the medical department. She wants to be liked by everyone and be useful. Together, this diverse and different team will explore the depths of space.
Звездный путь: Нижние палубы - teaser-trailer пятого сезона
Star Trek: Lower Decks  teaser-trailer пятого сезона
Cast
Cast
Jerry O'Connell
Jerry O'Connell
Jack Quaid
Jack Quaid
Gillian Vigman
Tawny Newsome
Fred Tatasciore
Fred Tatasciore
Jessica McKenna
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 10 episodes
 
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 4 Season 4
2023, 10 episodes
 
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 5 Season 5
2024, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more