The main characters of the series "Star Trek: Lower Decks" are employees of the intergalactic star fleet. Boimler is a serious and ambitious guy who dreams of becoming a commander on a ship, always full of energy and enthusiasm. Mariner is a daredevil who has no desire to climb the career ladder. Rutherford is a cyborg with a mechanical implant. Tendi is a new member of the team who works in the medical department. She wants to be liked by everyone and be useful. Together, this diverse and different team will explore the depths of space.

Expand