7.8 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Kinoafisha TV Shows Space Force

Space Force (2020 - 2022)

Space Force 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 8 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Space Force" is a comedy series from Netflix, created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, known for their work on "The Office." The plot revolves around the real Space Force, created by the President of America with the goal of achieving complete dominance in space and landing on the Moon by 2024. The mission of preparing the troops is entrusted to the newly appointed General Mark Naird, a very responsible individual with a rich military experience. His main partner is Dr. Adrian Mallory, with whom Mark often has differing views.
Space Force  trailer второго сезона
Steve Carell
Greg Daniels
Noah Emmerich
Tawny Newsome Captain Angela Ali
Diana Silvers Erin Naird
Steve Carell General Mark R. Naird
Series rating

7.8
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Space Force - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
Space Force - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 7 episodes
 
