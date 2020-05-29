"Space Force" is a comedy series from Netflix, created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, known for their work on "The Office." The plot revolves around the real Space Force, created by the President of America with the goal of achieving complete dominance in space and landing on the Moon by 2024. The mission of preparing the troops is entrusted to the newly appointed General Mark Naird, a very responsible individual with a rich military experience. His main partner is Dr. Adrian Mallory, with whom Mark often has differing views.

