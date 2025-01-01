Menu
Space Force
Quotes
Space Force quotes
F. Tony Scarapiducci
I should be tweeting this.
F. Tony Scarapiducci
I saw history being made and couldn't resist being part of it.
General Mark R. Naird
Are you going to sit there like an idiot doing nothing or are you going to shoot for the stars?
