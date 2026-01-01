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Noah Emmerich
Noah Emmerich Noah Emmerich
Kinoafisha Persons Noah Emmerich

Noah Emmerich

Noah Emmerich

Date of Birth
27 February 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Director
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Master of None 8.1
Master of None (2015)
White Collar 8.1
White Collar (2009)
The Truman Show 8.1
The Truman Show (1998)

Filmography

The Big Cigar 5.7
The Big Cigar
Drama, Crime, 2024, USA
Dark Winds 7.6
Dark Winds
Thriller, Detective, Crime 2022, USA
Suspicion 6.1
Suspicion
Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
The Good Nurse 7.1
The Good Nurse The Good Nurse
Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Space Force 7
Space Force
Comedy 2020, USA
The Hot Zone 7.2
The Hot Zone
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2019, USA
The Spy 7.8
The Spy
Drama, Thriller, Biography, 2019, France
The Wilde Wedding 5.2
The Wilde Wedding The Wilde Wedding
Comedy 2017, USA
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