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Noah Emmerich
Noah Emmerich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noah Emmerich
Noah Emmerich
Noah Emmerich
Date of Birth
27 February 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Director
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Master of None
(2015)
8.1
White Collar
(2009)
8.1
The Truman Show
(1998)
Filmography
5.7
The Big Cigar
Drama, Crime,
2024, USA
7.6
Dark Winds
Thriller, Detective, Crime
2022, USA
6.1
Suspicion
Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
7.1
The Good Nurse
The Good Nurse
Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7
Space Force
Comedy
2020, USA
7.2
The Hot Zone
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2019, USA
7.8
The Spy
Drama, Thriller, Biography,
2019, France
5.2
The Wilde Wedding
The Wilde Wedding
Comedy
2017, USA
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