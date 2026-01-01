Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program

Nominee

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Nominee

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Nominee

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Nominee

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Nominee

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Nominee

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Nominee