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Kinoafisha TV Shows Space Force Awards

"Space Force" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
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