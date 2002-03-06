The Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers
Season 6 / Episode 1313 November 2002
Death Camp of Tolerance
Season 6 / Episode 1420 November 2002
The Biggest Douche in the Universe
Season 6 / Episode 1527 November 2002
My Future Self 'n' Me
Season 6 / Episode 164 December 2002
Red Sleigh Down
Season 6 / Episode 1711 December 2002
Episode description
В 6 сезоне 7 серии сериала «Южный парк» Баттерс придумывает сразу несколько коварных планов по захвату мира, но выясняется, что все эти сценарии уже были использованы в «Симпсонах». Картман хочет, чтобы у него дома появился морской народец.
