The Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers
Season 6 / Episode 1313 November 2002
Death Camp of Tolerance
Season 6 / Episode 1420 November 2002
The Biggest Douche in the Universe
Season 6 / Episode 1527 November 2002
My Future Self 'n' Me
Season 6 / Episode 164 December 2002
Red Sleigh Down
Season 6 / Episode 1711 December 2002
Episode description
В 6 сезоне 16 серии сериала «Южный парк» ребята безобидно играют во «Властелина колец», однако в ход событий вмешивается оплошность их родителей, в результате чего ребятам в руки попадает видеокассета порнографического содержания.
