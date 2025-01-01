Menu
Smallville quotes

Smallville quotes

Clark Kent I didn't dive in after Lex's car! It hit me at 60 miles an hour! Does that sound normal to you? I'd give anything to be normal.
Tess Mercer [Reading Chole's letter to Oliver] Oliver, I never thought I'd have to tell you how I feel about us because the smile on my lips when I looked at you pretty much said it all. But now that you won't be seeing it anymore I'll have to use words to tell you. I've never loved anyone the way I've loved you and I never will again. You are my brightest star, my knight in shining leather, my hero.
[repeated line]
Zod Kneel before Zod.
Clark Kent Whatever you are, whatever you're planning, I'm going to stop you.
Lex Luthor No, you aren't. You're going to join me.
Clark Kent What?
Lex Luthor Think about it, Clark. My intellect, your powers. Together we could rule this world. We'll walk as gods among men.
Clark Kent You're not a god. I'm not even sure you're human.
Lex Luthor Are you?
Lois Lane I never thought she'd fall for the farm boy type.
Martha Kent Trust me, that can happen to the best of us.
Lois Lane Not me. Give me a nerd with glasses any day of the week.
Clark Kent Why would your father be against the plant?
Lex Luthor We have a complicated relationship, Clark. My father wants me to believe it's built on trust, but it's not. It's built on lies and deceit. Any relationship with that foundation is destined to fail. Lucky we don't have that problem.
Clark Kent Lucky us.
Lex Luthor You know, I used to think it was our families who made us who we are. Then I hoped it was our friends. But if you look at history, the great men and women of the world have always been defined by their enemies.
Clark Kent You have a second chance. You can change all that.
Lex Luthor But that's the thing about memories - you can't forget them. Like how you're always one step ahead of me, Clark. No matter how meticulously I prepared, no matter how strategic I was, if only I'd known I never stood a chance.
Clark Kent It wasn't a competition.
Lex Luthor Of course it wasn't. You were born to be the chosen one. You're simply better than us.
Clark Kent And that always killed you.
Lex Luthor No. No, what killed me is that you didn't even want it. You fought it - you hid from it! I would have taken it and relished it, embraced it.
Clark Kent My destiny wasn't yours to take!
Lex Luthor I get that now. Which is why I finally embraced my own. You and I... we will both be great men. Because of each other. We have a destiny together, Clark... only on different sides.
Clark Kent I'll always be there to stop you. Always.
Lex Luthor Oh, I'm counting on it.
