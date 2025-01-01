Lex Luthor
You know, I used to think it was our families who made us who we are. Then I hoped it was our friends. But if you look at history, the great men and women of the world have always been defined by their enemies.
Clark Kent
You have a second chance. You can change all that.
Lex Luthor
But that's the thing about memories - you can't forget them. Like how you're always one step ahead of me, Clark. No matter how meticulously I prepared, no matter how strategic I was, if only I'd known I never stood a chance.
Lex Luthor
Of course it wasn't. You were born to be the chosen one. You're simply better than us.
Lex Luthor
No. No, what killed me is that you didn't even want it. You fought it - you hid from it! I would have taken it and relished it, embraced it.
Lex Luthor
I get that now. Which is why I finally embraced my own. You and I... we will both be great men. Because of each other. We have a destiny together, Clark... only on different sides.
Clark Kent
I'll always be there to stop you. Always.
Lex Luthor
Oh, I'm counting on it.