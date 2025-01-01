Lex Luthor You know, I used to think it was our families who made us who we are. Then I hoped it was our friends. But if you look at history, the great men and women of the world have always been defined by their enemies.

Clark Kent You have a second chance. You can change all that.

Lex Luthor But that's the thing about memories - you can't forget them. Like how you're always one step ahead of me, Clark. No matter how meticulously I prepared, no matter how strategic I was, if only I'd known I never stood a chance.

Clark Kent It wasn't a competition.

Lex Luthor Of course it wasn't. You were born to be the chosen one. You're simply better than us.

Clark Kent And that always killed you.

Lex Luthor No. No, what killed me is that you didn't even want it. You fought it - you hid from it! I would have taken it and relished it, embraced it.

Clark Kent My destiny wasn't yours to take!

Lex Luthor I get that now. Which is why I finally embraced my own. You and I... we will both be great men. Because of each other. We have a destiny together, Clark... only on different sides.

Clark Kent I'll always be there to stop you. Always.