Kinoafisha TV Shows Scrubs Quotes

Scrubs quotes

Dr. Cox [to J.D] Don't ever be afraid to come to me with stuff like that. The simple fact that you actually seem to give a crap is the reason I took an interest in you to begin with. It's why I trust you as a doctor. Hell, it's... it's why I trust you as a person.
Dr. Cox Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to present, Man Not Caring.
[points to self]
Elliot Oh, Dr. Cox, does this lipstick make me look like a clown?
Dr. Cox No, Barbie, no... it makes you look like a prostitute who caters exclusively *to* clowns.
Elliot I'm sorry, that was my mistake, I keep forgetting that you're a horrible, horrible person.
Dr. Cox Ooh, Backbone Barbie.
Turk Who are these guys?
J.D. These are the last eight guys in the hospital that don't realize I suck at basketball. So here's what gonna happen: I finally mastered my running hook shot so when we go to pick teams I'm gonna hit that shot. Then you say I'll pick that guy at which point Carla is gonna page me and I'll say "*Crap*, I've gotta go." And you'll go "*Damn*, we just lost the best player out here." And then there will be eight guys in the hospital who think I'm good at sports and word will spread.
Turk When do you find time to see your patients?
J.D. Between these thoughts.
Turk It sounds like you're asking me out on a man date.
J.D. Turk, why are you so afraid of loving me?
Paul Flowers Sometimes it feels like you're holding back.
Elliot Of course I'm holding back, I'm insane you idiot. Remember the other day when you told me I had pit-stains, well I have cried every fifteen minutes on the half-hour since you told me that. I am racked with self-doubt, I have panic attacks, I'm claustrophobic, germ-phobic, phobia-phobic. I talk to myself, I talk to my cats, I talk to three separate shrinks about the fact that often my cats respond to me in my mother's voice and, yesterday, when that stupid, pretty surgical nurse handed you a pair of latex gloves I almost killed the guy who's leg I was stitching up because I couldn't stop thinking about the two of you having sex on a box of steaks. Why a box of steaks? 'Cos my Dad had an affair with a female butcher and, as I mentioned before, I am insane. There, I opened up, are you happy?
Janitor What is it with steel wool? Is it steel? Or is it wool?
Dr. Cox Carla you devil I can't help but notice you love telling jokes. What was it you were saying about your coffee?
Carla I said 'It's so good it's like crack'.
[nurses stare]
Dr. Cox Normally you would hear crickets but they were uncomfortable about just how unfunny that was.
Carla So what I'm not funny?
Dr. Cox I think your very funny when your up on your high horse, you know when you stay right in your wheelhouse. Everyone is funny for something. Barbie is an emotional trainwreck, your husband sells with a cocky attitude...
Turk Well you know I do what I do when I do what I do
Dr. Cox Alice here sells it with a lost stare, and now that I've said Alice your picturing me as the maid from the Brady Bunch.
[flash to Cox as the maid]
Dr. Cox Am I right?
[cut back]
Dr. Cox Then there are people with funny names... Dr. Beardface, Dr. Mickhead, Col. Doctor, Snoop Dogg Intern...
Snoop Dogg Intern Yo!
Dr. Cox Sorry Snoop Dogg Resident. Laverne believes in God which is hilarious to me and Ted is the hospital sad sack.
Ted I am?
Dr. Cox Yes
Ted Awwwww!
Dr. Cox And me well, I'm funny cause I commit. C-O-M-M-I-T-T-T-T-T-T-T... T
[points pinky and makes sipping motion]
Dr. Cox . To tell you the truth there is only one person here who is funny no matter what he says.
Dr. Kelso Are my new boxers made of wool? Cause my weasel's gettin heat stroke.
Dr. Cox The point is *PLEASE* don't tell anymore jokes.
Ted I'm not really a sad sack?
Carla Ted your pen exploded.
Ted [looks at shirt] Awww!
[realizes ink got on his hand and now is wiped on his head]
Ted AWWWW MAN!
Elliot Well isn't that just the pickle on the giant crap sandwich that is my day.
J.D. Dr. Kelso. The doc here has been telling me that you have some great stories. I wouldn't mind hearing one sometime.
Dr. Kelso Oh what the hell. Back in '68 I don't like you. The end.
Carla Christopher!
Chris Turk Christopher? You only call me Christopher when you're mad or when we're having sex... Baby, are you mad when we're having sex?
Carla Sometimes.
Dr. Kelso Dr. Cox, did you get my memo stating that residents should wear their lab coats at all times?
Dr. Cox Yes I did. At first I just threw it away, but then I thought, that's not grand enough a gesture; so I made a model of you out of straw, put my lab coat on it - with your memo in the pocket - and invited the neighborhood kids to set fire to it and beat it with sticks.
J.D. Because nothing sucks worse than feeling alone, no matter how many people are around.
Dr. Cox Relationships don't work they way they do on television and in the movies. Will they? Won't they? And then they finally do, and they're happy forever. Gimme a break. Nine out of ten of them end because they weren't right for each other to begin with, and half of the ones who get married get divorced anyway, and I'm telling you right now, through all this stuff I have not become a cynic. I haven't. Yes, I do happen to believe that love is mainly about pushing chocolate covered candies and, y'know, in some cultures, a chicken. You can call me a sucker, I don't care, because I do believe in it. Bottom line: it's couples who are truly right for each other wade through the same crap as everybody else, but the big difference is they don't let it take them down. One of those two people will stand up and fight for that relationship every time. If it's right, and they're real lucky, one of them will say something.
[shot of J.D and Elliot facing each other... Elliot walks away with neither of them saying a word]
[Dr. Cox has been berating people after learning that his girlfriend slept with most of doctors to sell medicine]
Dr. Cox I'm not angry. So my girlfriend serviced most of the staff? I'm proud of her commitment to medicine.
Carla Please! What about all the women you've slept with? Your ex-wife, that med student, your ex-wife, the cute nurse from radiology, your ex-wife...
Dr. Cox Would you please get off my ex-wife?
Carla I will if you will.
[Cox breaks down laughing]
Dr. Cox Well... dammit! Gosh, now I'm too proud of you to be mad at you.
J.D. Shut up, shut up, shut up and shut up, okay? Who are you people to give me advice about anything? All you do is bitch about your relationships all day long.
[to Dr. Cox]
J.D. And you know what glare all you want Big Dog, okay, because I'm not afraid of you. 'Oh no, Jordan's only paying attention to the baby. That must be so hard for Dr. Look-At-Me, isn't it? LOOK-AT-MEEEE.
[to Carla and Turk]
J.D. And you two, you're arguing ever since you got engaged, wow you're probably the first couple that's ever done that EVER. It can't be that you're just scared is it?
[to Elliot]
J.D. And you, you know what, let's just forget for one second that a month ago you told me you couldn't be in a relationship with anyone, because for me, it's actually fun to watch you sabotage a relationship from the outside, it really is. Honestly, the only thing that gives me comfort you guys is while I'm sitting at home staring at the ceiling just wishing that I had someone to talk to, is knowing that none of you idiots realize how lucky you are.
[JD storms out of the cafeteria, passing Nurse Roberts]
Nurse Roberts Did I miss something good?
Carla Well?
Dr. Cox I'm sorry, would you please repeat the question?
Carla Are you just gonna roll over like that?
Jordan That's weird, I asked him the same thing last night.
Carla Where's the outrage? The anger? The hate?
Jordan Again, last night!
Carla You've gone soft.
Jordan [Gasps] Okay, now it's getting spooky.
Dr. Cox You are, in fact, a perfectly healthy 26-year-old doctor who keeps whining about how horrible his father was.
J.D. Well, he did some considerable emotional damage, so...
Dr. Cox Every one of our parents does considerable emotional damage, and from what I've heard, it just might be the best part of being a parent. Now, if some guy ever does put a ring on your finger and you're lucky enough to pop out a youngster, I'm sure you'll understand. But for now, believe me when I tell you I wouldn't care if this was the first time you ever met your daddy. Because, in reality... well, he could have done a much, much worse job.
J.D. Why aren't you using the mop I bought you?
Janitor I didn't like it.
J.D. But you cried!
Janitor No, that was you.
[drags wet mop over JD's face]
Dr. Cox [explaining he doesn't care it's JD's last week of residency] I suppose I could riff a list of things that I care as little about as our last week. Let's see... low carb diets, Michael Moore, the Republican National Convention, Kabbalah & all Kabbalah-related products, Hi-Def TV, the Bush daughters, wireless hotspots, the OC, the UN, recycling, getting Punk'd, Danny Gans, the Latin Grammys, the real Grammys, Jeff that Wiggle that sleeps too darn much, the Yankees payroll, all the red states, all the blue states, every hybrid car, every talk show, everything on the planet, everything in the solar system, everything, everything, everything, everything, everything, everythingj every-everything that exists past present & future, in discovered and undiscovered dimensions!
[turns away, then turns back]
Dr. Cox Oh, and Hugh Jackman.
J.D. Hugh Jackman is Wolverine! How dare he!
J.D. [after Janitor pops up behind him] Why do you have to jump out and scare me all the time?
Janitor I don't jump out and scare you. I follow you around all day. I only got about an hour and a half of work around here, and the rest of the time I track you, like an animal.
Chris Turk [to Carla] Baby. You've always known about my sleep toots. Hell, you used to imitate the sound they made, remember?
Nurse Roberts I make Mr. Roberts wear special air-tight boxer shorts.
Chris Turk Laverne, I wrote the guest list for this conversation, and just in case, if you're wondering, you're not on it!
Dr. Cox Oh, gosh, Shannon, thank you so much for clarifying my point by repeating it word for word. And now, in a reciprocal gesture, can I be included in the planning of your coming-out party?
J.D. Is that a gay joke?
Dr. Cox No, it's a cotillion joke. My God, Newbie, it's been two furiously frustrating years - how is it possible that you still don't get me? I would never compare you to the gays. I like the gays - I like their music, I like their sense of style, I especially like what they've done with Halloween - but our thing is that you are a little girl. That's who you are. But that's really not fair...
J.D. [thinking] Man, once Dr. Cox gets on a roll, there's nothing that can derail him.
Carla [speaking from the desk behind them] My mom died.
[the two guys turn to look at her, speechless with concern]
J.D. [thinking] Except that.
Dr. Cox They hate you Bob. They hate from the bottom of your hooves to the top of your pitchfork. They hate you. By God, they hate you good.
Dr. Kelso [threateningly, to Nurse Roberts, who is chuckling] What is so funny?
Nurse Roberts Oh just the hooves and pitchfork part.
[much more threateningly]
Nurse Roberts Why?
Dr. Kelso [Frightened] Uh, no reason.
Elliot What are you doing in here?
Janitor It's... the men's room.
Elliot I know! I mean, it's not like I thought those were some kind of new female urinals, and then... tried them, and found them... oddly comfortable...
[Turk shows his new interns the patient list]
Chris Turk This guy needs brain work, this guy needs a heart...
J.D. This one needs courage.
Chris Turk Helping or hurting, JD? Helping or hurting?
Elliot Hm! Can't believe Chuck gave up stripping to become a city councilman!
Carla Same job, different outfit.
J.D. Time to take the GR off my Gratitude and give that old bastard some Attitude, J.D. style.
[Walks off]
Carla His office is that way.
J.D. Yeah, I have to throw up first.
Mikey [Flying around like an airplane] Eeeeeeeeehhhhh! I'm a pretty airplane! Board me! Eeeeeeeeehhhhh!
Murray Marks He's a little off.
J.D. He smells like fuel.
Murray Marks He's an airplane!
J.D. [thinking] Then he said something I never expected to hear.
Janitor I don't like you.
J.D. [thinking] Not that I totally expected that.
[a strange smell appears during surgery]
Dr. Wen I don't know where that smell came from.
Todd Uh, sir?
Dr. Wen What is it, do you see something?
Todd Sir, I farted. That smell was from the fart that I made.
Chris Turk Dude.
Dr. Wen Get the Hell out of my O.R.!
Ted And you know what else? I quit!
Dr. Kelso No you don't!
Ted Well I'm leaving early today!
Dr. Kelso No, you're not! You're coming back to my office to do busy work!
Ted Fine, but I'm getting a soda first!
Dr. Kelso Whatever.
[to J.D. and Elliot]
Dr. Cox Ah, damn. I missed the annual sleep-over, didn't I? That wonderful time of the year when you two crazy kids throw all caution to the wind and make sweet, ellbowy love to each other. Don't you be shy. You can tell Uncle Coxy about the naughtay.
Elliot Dr. Cox, I lost my apartment and I was just needing a place to stay...
Dr. Cox ...so you went over to your friend's house and cried on his shoulder - boo-hoo-wah - and you of course comforted her because she was weak and vulnerable and blah, blah, blah, nerdy sex, the end. Dear lord, Laverne, how in God's name do you listen to this crap all day long?
Nurse Roberts Are you kidding? If he turns out to be her brother, this is better than my stories.
J.D. I am not addicted to Journey
Chris Turk [singing] She's just a small-town girl...
J.D. [singing] Livin' in a lonely wor-rld, she took the midnight train, going a-n-y-whe-ere.
Dr. Kelso Do you want me to order you a clown?
J.D. A drunk clown hurt me once.
Turk [voice-over] It's weird. Just by the simple act of pushing me to do the right thing, I remembered why Carla's the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with.
J.D. [voice-over] One thing I've learned is to never play Operation against a surgeon for money.
Turk Eight seconds! Is that a new record, baby?
Carla That depends, what are we talking about?
[J.D. and Carla laugh]
[after Cox and Jordon had sex in an empty room, and called it having a 'conversation']
Carla [sing-song] You still like her.
Dr. Cox Why, because we had a conversation in an empty room?
Carla That room's not empty.
[Cox turns around to see a smiling patient]
[about J.D]
Dr. Cox Uh, Carla. Carla, have you, uh, have you seen Newbie?
Carla Oh, he got off your leash?
Dr. Cox [laughing] Give me a break. The kid's like... he's like a... have you ever seen a drunk baby?
[Carla stares at him]
Dr. Cox Eh, it's a long story involving my son, a rum cake, and a low counter. Suffice to say, it turns out that, at first, it's... it's endearing to watch them bounce off of the walls, but man... you take your eyes off them for one second...
[hits the table]
Dr. Cox ...and bam! They got a bucket on their head, and they're plowing right through your brand new flat screen TV.
[whispering remorsefully]
Dr. Cox God save me, it was barely out of the box.
[Carla continues to stare at him]
Dr. Cox The point is... Newbie is my drunk baby.
Dr. Cox You'd better go ahead and enjoy this while you can, Bob, because if your evil genie goes ahead and grants your wish and I'm gone forever, then the only one you're going to be able to contend with around here is yourself. And when you really get to know *that* person, oh, dear God, you'll scream so loud that Satan will want to tear up that contract he made with you at birth just so he can get some sleep.
Dr. Cox Ah, sorry to interrupt you there, Bobbo, but I gotta ask you a quick question. Now, when you were born, nay, *spawned* by the Dark Prince himself, did that rat bastard forget to give you a hug before he sent you along your way? Because you can't just let two good nurses go on account of feeling small and insignificant. And besides, with your money, you ought to be able to keep a little man tucked away in the closet, and bring him out whenever you wanna *knock* him around, huh?
[to the interns]
Dr. Cox As you were.
Dr. Cox No matter where you go in life, always keep an eye out for Johnny, the tackling Alzheimer's patient.
J.D. Now what's that supposed to mean?
Patient [Tackling J.D. from out of nowhere, shouting] Who am I?
[discussing an argument between Elliot and Alex, an attractive social worker J.D. is dating]
Chris Turk So, who'd you side with?
J.D. Neither; I just pretended I was paged, and then when they said they didn't hear anything, I called them both liars and ran away.
Chris Turk Smooth.
[Turk is picking a team for a basketball game. JD throws a basketball and it hits him on the head, knocking him unconscious]
Turk I got that guy.
Dr. Kelso Perry.
Dr. Cox BeelzeBob.
Elliot Dr. Cox!
Dr. Cox I'm hoping for your sake there's another Dr. Cox sitting right behind me.
Elliot I'm not sure what you were trying to teach me by sending me to Dr. Kelso.
Dr. Cox The value, and this is important, of leaving me alone.
Elliot I think we both know there's a little more to it than that.
Dr. Cox No, trust me, there's not. Listen, missie, I want you to spread the word. I've... had... enough! The next whiney intern coming to me for a cookie and a hug, I swear to Aïsha, I'm going to hurt!
[Dr. Cox jumps over the couch]
Dr. Cox And you, you one-man freakshow, take your blah-blah to the blah-blah-psychologist, because if you are so stupid to confront the chief of medicine over some quasi-offensive endearment, then you've just gotta go ahead and change the captain of your brainship, because he's drunk at the wheel.
Elliot You're right, you're absolutely right. I have to learn to pick my battles. Thank you so much.
[Elliot leaves the room]
Dr. Cox Y... you're welcome.
J.D. [thinking] Why don't I ever listen to me?
Elliot But if the ceremony's in spanish, how will I know when you guys are married?
Carla We all shoot off our guns and throw tortillas in the air.
Elliot Really? Oh, I wish I was was ethnic.
[after allowing Dr. Kelso to slip]
Janitor I liked the way blond-hair-doctor looked. She brightened my day. But you don't care about that, do you? No... because you're unconscious.
Elliot Laverne, did you ever notice that in hospitals, even though you're surrounded by like hundreds of people, it's still so easy to get lost in your own thoughts?
Nurse Roberts Have you been drinkin'?
Dr. Kelso [drunk at Turk and Carlas wedding reception] Ahh, Dr. Turkleton!
Chris Turk Actually, sir, it's Turk.
Dr. Kelso That's your first name!
Chris Turk You think my name is Turk Turkleton?
Dr. Kelso [to Carla] ... and Mrs. Turkleton! The Turkletons! Hehehe...
[to bartender]
Dr. Kelso Give me a scotch.
Dr. Cox Who're you?
Janitor Just a man with a saw.
[Dr. Cox and Jordan are fighting]
J.D. [thinks] This is bad. I got to stop this. I got to say something.
[out loud]
J.D. Banana Hammock.
Carla Elliot... Have you been in the supply closet, crying?
Elliot Carla, I don't do that anymore!
[Carla holds up the back of her metallic clipboard to Elliot so that she can see the trails her heavy black eye makeup has made down her cheeks]
Elliot Oh, my God! I look like Alice Cooper!
J.D. [voice over] I guess what they say is true the people you work with really do become your family. Like your brother, and your sister in law,
[shot of Turk and Carla]
J.D. or that cousin you have funny feelings for
[shot of Elliot]
J.D. , and the crazy angry uncle everyone sort of hopes isn't coming this year.
J.D. Dr. Cox, If you want you can come down here and hang out with...
Dr. Cox Nobody talk, just drink.
J.D. Ah uncomfortable silences and alcohol... just like Thanksgiving at home.
[Trying to explain to Elliot that he'd perfer not having a kid watch his dad's surgery, but can't say much since the kid is right there]
Elliot [In french] Do you speak french?
Chris Turk You know, I did learn a little when my high school class went to France, but that was just stuff to pick up chicks.
Elliot [French] I really think it would make Tyler feel better if he could watch, ok?
[Turk is lost]
Chris Turk [Bad French] I have... an... Eiffel Tower... in my pants.
Elliot What?
Chris Turk [Bad French] Grapefruit!
Chris Turk Ya know Elliot, eventually you're gonna have to take off your sock.
Elliot If I do then from now on whenever you guys look at me all you're going to think is Giant Gross-Foot. It's like that security guard with the hook for the hand, all anybody thinks when they look at him is Big Giant Afro.
Carla [gasps] I do think that!
Ben I think you've got yourself a Christmas card right there.
Jordan Yeah, you're funny. Look, I don't understand why you refuse to put on a hospital gown?
Ben [in English accent] Because I don't like people to see my bum.
Jordan So wear underwear.
Ben You know how I feel about underwear.
Jordan Every girl who came to our house in the mid-eighties knows how you feel about underwear.
Ben [laughs] The sweatpants years.
J.D. I don't like that much freedom down there. It makes me tingle in my giblets.
[to Jordan]
Elliot I doubt sex for you is about making babies, because you'd probably just eat them anyway, and driving over to Dr. Cox's place and pleasuring him while he watches sports hardly counts as revenge.
Elliot Do you want to be alone?
J.D. No.
Elliot Do you want to cry a little?
J.D. No.
Elliot Wanna go throw stuff off the roof like Letterman used to do?
Carla You know what your problem is?
Dr. Cox There are times when I put myself into situ...
Carla Oh my god, who answers that question? You see, *that* is your problem. You think you have the answers to everything, but instead you end up throwing gas on the fire, and everyone else has to pay the consequences.
Dr. Cox That's almost exactly what I was going to say.
[Elliot and JD are about to bungee jump, and JD is very nervous]
Elliot Come on, what's the worst that could happen?
J.D. We could die.
Dr. Cox Yo, girl's name!
J.D. What?
Dr. Cox Gimme a break, Ellen, I got a lot on my mind, and look at that, I bounced back.
J.D. [internal] I think childbirth has been way too romanticized.
[cut to a 1950s era informational film with JD and the soon-to-be parents]
J.D. You'll fart, poop, pee, and scream, all in front of ten complete strangers, all of whom are staring intently at your vagina, which, by the way, has an 80 per cent chance of tearing.
Pregnant Wife [to her husband] You do it.
J.D. Can you get that for me? I can't reach it.
Janitor Is this some kind of trick to get me off your back? I mean, I owe you one.
J.D. No, I really need it.
Janitor OK, here you go. You know, you could have just asked me to stop harassing you for about a year.
J.D. OK, I want that.
Janitor Too late.
[Elliot gave J.D. a rough examination]
Elliot I heard you're telling everyone I violated you.
J.D. Not everyone. Just the people that work here. Oh, and my parents.
Carla Yes I'll have an espresso, please and...
[looks at menu]
Carla What kind of scones do you have today?
Yuppie Ahem.
[Carla continues looking]
Yuppie Son of a bitch. Do you mind lady? I am in a rush.
Carla [Turning around] Oh, my goodness I'm so sorry. What am I doing thinking I can take an extra six seconds to pick my breakfast? I'm gonna have to call my mom and tell her she did a lousy job raising me. Thank you so much.
[continues to look at menu]
J.D. You're an actor.
Janitor You're a fireman... What are we doing?
[Turk is talking about a rival surgeon]
Chris Turk Bonnie is killing me; I'm telling you, I cannot beat this woman no matter what I try. She's like a ninja but worse.
J.D. Nothing's worse than a ninja - they're masters of every style of combat.
Carla Can we please talk about something other than Bonnie?
Elliot [to Turk] I think you should give Bonnie a break. You know, it's really hard being a woman around here... you can walk through walls and nobody notices you.
J.D. Not entirely unlike a... ninja.
J.D. I can't believe you lost our bottle opener.
Chris Turk Yeah, I know.
[quoting JD from earlier]
Chris Turk I miss it so much, it hurts sometimes.
J.D. You're a bad person.
Dr. Kelso Hey, guess what has two thumbs and *still* doesn't give a crap?
[Points at his face with his thumbs]
Dr. Kelso Bob Kelso! I think we've met...
Dr. Cox Jordan! Get out of bed. We have a wedding to go to.
Jordan Perry, Jack is at my mom's, the apartment is empty. It's just you and me... let's take a nap, we'll sleep through the ceremony and then go to the reception!
Dr. Cox Can we at least have sex?
Jordan [puts on sleeping mask] Do what you have to, don't wake me.
Carla Dr Cox... why is your mouth red?
Dr. Cox Duct tape, two hours in a morgue drawer, don't piss off the janitor. End of story.
Dr. Cox I can't believe Kelso really asked my opinion, you know?
Janitor Look, pal, if I wanted to sit and listen to someone jam around about their lifes, I'd be at my AA meeting now.
Dr. Cox Listen there, scrub-brush. It just so happens that this was the only empty seat in the whole joint and besides, as a fellow abusive drinker you are honor bound by barstool protocol to listen to every last word out of my mouth.
Chris Turk You know, I love how kids of divorce really have the market cornered on family dysfunction. But let me share with you a typical Thanksgiving at the Turk household: It starts with my mother yelling at my sister for yelling at my grandmother who's yelling at the television screen, which happens to be the microwave. And then my militant brother Jabari - formerly Bob - gives my father attitude for using the word black, even though he's referring to the turkey. Which, by the way, only got burnt because instead of turning the oven off, my bi-polar aunt Leslie tried to shove her head in it. But you know what we do? We kiss... and we hug... and we apologize for all the things we said... 'Cause a month later, we gonna get together and do it again at Christmas!
Random Nurse You know doctor, I'm getting a little tired of your sexual innuendo.
Todd In your endo.
Bouncer Okay, you're in.
J.D. Word.
Bouncer Uh! You're out.
Chris Turk Let me handle this. Look man, homie here is a little out of his mizzle, so I'm just saying for just a little dizzle, if you let him up in this pizzle, he'll be all chizzle.
Bouncer You out, too.
Dr. Cox [Dr. Kelso gives him a latte] Boy oh boy, you are really digging the heck out of this "secret friendship" thing.
Dr. Kelso Well, it has all the thrills of an affair without all that exhausting sex.
Dr. Cox Is that a cat being gutted by a fishing knife? No! That's my son. He's hungry and he's got a load in his pants so big I'm actually considering hiring a stable boy.
Dr. Cox I went ahead and took the liberty of making you five Man Cards. Hold them very dear, because every time you drop the ball, man-wise, I'm going to take one from you.
J.D. I don't need your approval, or your stupid Man Cards! Although the lettering is darling. Have you ever done calligraphy?
Dr. Cox [snatching one of the cards] Thank you.
J.D. Dammit!
Elliot J.D., I really don't wanna do this. Can't we just go home, and put on our PJ's, and watch "Grey's Anatomy"?
J.D. Oh, I do love that show. It's like they've been watching our lives and then just put it on TV.
Dr. Cox [talking to J.D. and Elliot who have been promoted to co-chief residents] You have a bunch of monkey interns. It's your job as co-chief residents to catch whatever they're flinging!
J.D. But in the end, the most important thing to accept is that no matter how alone you feel, how painful it may be, with the help of those around you, you'll get through this too.
Elliot I put all those flyers up and no one wants me to live with them.
J.D. Oh, c'mon, Elliot, I'm sure you'll eventually find a roommate who's a clean non-smoking vegetarian that rinses the shower thoroughly after each usage.
Elliot Well, if you don't it gets mildewy.
J.D. You should live with my friend, Anal McLooney.
J.D. Ooh, Dr. Cox, can I ask you something?
Dr. Cox The answer is yes, it was me who saw you doing leg lifts in the gym on that inflatable ball. It was quite the display of girl power.
[the Janitor is trying to solve J.D.'s riddle]
Janitor [to himself] Okay, come on: Two coins. Thirty cents. No nickels. Come on! You can do this! You went to Harvard, for God's sake!
Troy Relax! I figured it out.
[Troy pushes his solution over to the Janitor]
Janitor Okay... You gave me a penny... and... what appears to be a button, on which you've written twenty-nine cents.
Chris Turk Babe, you gotta understand. A guy will sleep with any woman he finds attractive, no matter how he feels about her. If Tyra Banks drove her car over my mom and then offered to have sex with me, I'd have to dial 9-1-1 in the nude because my pants would already be off!
Carla Nice, while your mother lays there dying.
Chris Turk [to JD] Tell her.
J.D. His mother doesn't die. Tyra uses her connections in the super model world to get Turk's mom's brain put into Heidi Klum's body. She falls in love with me, and we all move in together.
Chris Turk Because I love my mom.
J.D. Mm, and I would love her too.
[JD and Turk are trying, and failing, to reassure Elliot that they aren't obsessing over the orgasm she accidentally gave a patient during a pelvic exam]
J.D. Elliot, come on, I have never heard a woman make sounds like "that".
Elliot [smiling] Oh, I'm sure "you" haven't.
Chris Turk [laughing] See, it's funny because you never really satisfied a woman!
Chris Turk I don't understand it. This wedding is supposed to be about us - how come I can't be comfortable?
Carla And I don't know how many times I have to tell you that you are not wearing sweats!
[Dr. Kelso greets a couple of orderlies who arrive with an occupied body bag on a gurney from a traffic accident]
Dr. Kelso Do you people have any idea how long I've been waiting on you? Next time, if you're not here in thirty minutes or less, I expect a free dead body... or at least some garlic knots.
Chris Turk Dr. Kelso, I think that's extremely insensitive.
Dr. Kelso I don't think so.
[to the dead body]
Dr. Kelso Miss Parker, you care to weigh in?
[He bends down to listen at the head of the gurney]
Dr. Kelso Nope, she's fine with it. And she knows a thing or two... except of course that a yellow light means to slow down.
[He chuckles morbidly]
[J.D. is trying to break up with Danni over the phone while Carla enters]
Carla [to Nurse Roberts] How's he doing?
Nurse Roberts The boy's got no biscuits.
Jordan Look, I've seen your type before. You're that girl that convinced herself she wanted to lose her virginity at a frat party while another guy was asleep in the room.
Elliot Chas really cared for me.
J.D. I just Marcia Brady'd your ass.
Chris Turk What the hell are you talking about?
J.D. Like in the episode of the Brady Bunch where Marcia gets Jan a job, then Marcia gets fired cos they like Jan better...
Chris Turk Season 5, Episode 3, Marcia gets creamed. Don't ever question me on the Bunch.
J.D. Look, Dr. Cox, I've been doing a lot of thinking, and I honestly think the only reason that you're not down at that hospital right now is that... you're afraid.
Dr. Cox I think you're right, I do. It's partly because you've gotten to know me this year, but mostly it's that well... I told you I was afraid earlier today... so please don't tell me you've come to reiterate things that I've already said, because I know the things that I've already said, in fact... I'm the one who said them.
[Elliot keeps talking at a patient with a wired jaw]
Nurse Did somebody here buzz for a nurse?
Elliot No.
Nurse [Looking at the patient] It looks like his eyes are screaming...
[Jordan, his ex-wife]
Dr. Cox She's the devil, Newbie. Don't look in her eyes, she might steal your soul.
Dr. Cox Well, gosh - I guess I became a doctor because ever since I was a little boy, I just wanted to help people. I don't tell this story often, but I remember when I was seven years old, one time I found a bird that had fallen out of its nest, and so I picked him up and I brought him home, and I made him a house out of an empty shoebox.
[starts laughing]
Dr. Cox I became a doctor for the same four reasons that everybody does - chicks, money, power and chicks.
Dr. Kelso Dr. Dorian, I owe you an apology. Obviously I was unclear when I said, "Stay in the MRI room with that patient", it must have sounded like, "Leave and do other things".
Jordan I don't dislike you, I nothing you.
J.D. That's special.
J.D. [after slamming his hand in the hinged counter] Aaaah! My 'me time' hand!
Dr. Cox You know, Bob, I've been thinking of all the times you manipulated me and toyed with me and I can't help but recall that children's fable about that race between the tortoise and the pain-in-the-ass-chief-of-medicine-that-everybody-hates. You see, Bob, the pain-in-the-ass-chief-of-medicine-that-everybody-hates kept running out in front of the tortoise and taunting him, but right at the end... oh, gosh I'm sure you remember what happened Bob, the tortoise bit clean through the Chief of Medicine's calf muscle, dragged him to the ground, where he and all the other turtles devoured him alive right there on the racetrack. It's a disturbing children's book, Bob, I know, but it's one that stuck with me nonetheless.
Dr. Kelso Buzzy, buzz, buzz...
Dr. Cox I... beg your pardon?
Dr. Kelso Oh, uh, that's the sound of all the bees in your bonnet. And, Perry, even though I could give a rat's ass, I still think it's a pretty sound!
Dr. Cox [on the phone] Sure, Jordan, you can take over the master bathroom. Just make sure you leave my sleeping pills out. So that I could, you know, swallow about 300 of them...
Dr. Kevin Casey It's been four hours since my last surgery, I just can't stop washing my hands...
[grunts]
Dr. Kevin Casey This is a secret... no one is suppose to know about this. Ok?
J.D. Okay, no problem.
Dr. Kevin Casey I just don't want to tell anyone, this is my problem, no one should ever burden it on someone else...
J.D. [voice over] He was right, I couldn't do it...
Dr. Kevin Casey You need help JD?
J.D. No, nothing...
[voiceover]
J.D. None of us needed help...
J.D. Oh, Mrs. Grodberg, JZILBEK is not a word
Mrs. Grodberg But I'm still beating you...
J.D. Well, I'm just glad your surgery went okay and you still have your A game. I don't really care who wins.
J.D. [thinks] Half a brain, dammit!
[Turk explains Papa Smurf's version of leadership]
Chris Turk Smurfination, smurfination, and smurf.
J.D. Presentation, inspiration, and fear?
Elliot A person doesn't have to be perfect to be exactly what you need.
Dr. Cox I'm gonna go ahead and give you back one of these Man Cards. You deserve it.
J.D. Wow... Wanna hug?
Dr. Cox [taking the card back] You held on to it as long as you could, didn't you?
[Dr. Cox, Turk and J.D. are having very different woman problems]
Dr. Cox I don't know what the hell she wants.
Chris Turk I don't know if I'm what Carla really wants.
J.D. My peeps are on the frits.
Dr. Cox What?
Chris Turk Whoa.
J.D. No, I mean you're me peeps, and you're on the frits...
Chris Turk Yeah, right.
Dr. Cox God bless you newbie. You helped me get a new perspective on everything.
Chris Turk Dude...
[Dr. Cox and Turk leave, the janitor approaches J.D]
Janitor Thanks for the coffee. Here's your dollar.
[empties cup full of pennies on J.D.'s table]
Janitor Oh, and by the way, your new nickname is Pepe LeFrits.
Carla You can deny you like her all you want. But, I know for a fact, that every time you guys are done playing racquetball or having a conversation or whatever it is you crazy kids are calling it, you like nothing more than to just lie next to Jordan and watch her sleep.
Dr. Cox It would be impossible for me to lie next to Jordan. She sleeps hanging from a ramp in the ceiling, wrapped in a cocoon of her own wings.
[JD was cooing to a baby]
Dr. Cox Newbie, I know your ovaries are ahab-solutely tingling at the very sight of this little fella but you gotta snap out of it.
J.D. Oh, I have to get to the funeral.
Dr. Cox Well, raise my rent if you're not off to see Tasty Coma Wife, aren't you?
[explaining to Jordan]
Dr. Cox Her husband was in a coma so long that she actually forgot what an attractive male looks like. Enter Errol Flynn here, whose conscience will not allow him to either swash or buckle her, but since hubby is now worm food, I'm guessing all bets are off, mmmmhmmmm?
Dr. Cox Oh and
[Whistles]
Dr. Cox Lassie, in response to the bestiality rumors circulating about you, I have decided to forgo calling you by the usual girl's name, and instead I am going to refer to you as whatever famous dog I can think of. I have gone with Lassie because of course it satisfies the criteria of being both a girl's and a dog's name, thus helping you to ease into the transition
J.D. I was just running kissing drills.
Dr. Cox Oh, that is completely normal then.
[to toddler Jack, at his parent's wedding-like divorce ceremony]
Carla You have no chance of being normal.
Dr. Cox [whistles] Let's go, field trip.
Chris Turk I got things to do, you know.
[still, he follows Dr. Cox]
Dr. Cox Let me guess, you're off to another funeral. I'll make you a deal: you come with me right now, and if you're still late for the graveyard, I will personally scour the obituaries with you this weekend and you can just go nuts!
Chris Turk Carla put you up to this?
Dr. Cox No, it was my idea. I desperately want to be close with you, I just can't figure out how to connect. Turn around.
[Turk gives him a look]
Dr. Cox [firm] Turn around.
[Turk does turn around, and the two look into the observation window of a patient in the I.C.U. The family is gathered around the bed as Dr. Wen speaks to them]
Dr. Cox You see Dr. Wen in there? He's explaining to that family that something went wrong, and that patient died. He's gonna tell them what happened, he's gonna say he's sorry - and then he's going back to work. Do you think anybody else in that room's going back to work today? That is why we distance ourselves; that's why we make jokes. We don't do it because it's fun. We do it so we can get by. And... sometimes because it's fun. But mostly it's the getting by thing.
Carla What are you guys talking about?
Chris Turk Nothing, guy talk.
J.D. Bitches and Hoes.
J.D. [thinking] Just tell him how you feel without sounding like a girl for once.
[to Turk]
J.D. I miss you so much it hurts sometimes.
[J.D. faces a burnt-faced Dr. Kelso, who has just had hot coffee splashed on his face]
J.D. [Thinking] Oh my God, do not say splotchy.
J.D. Good splotchy Dr. Splotchy.
Dr. Kelso Hey Ace, your TTP patient coded, I pronounced it.
J.D. He died?
Dr. Kelso I certainly hope so otherwise that autopsy is going to be a bitch.
[about Dr. Cox]
Dr. Kelso And I'll be damned if he doesn't disagree with everything I say just because I said it.
J.D. Sir, I don't think that's true.
[Kelso turns over]
Dr. Kelso It's hotter than hell in here, Perry!
Dr. Cox Freezing!
Dr. Kelso Great coffee, though!
Dr. Cox Rat piss!
Dr. Kelso Dr. Murphy here is an incompetent suck-up!
Dr. Cox No, Bob, in fact he's one of the finest young doctors I ever had the good fortune of working with.
Dr. Kelso [to J.D] Your witness.
[a woman with her son comes over to Dr. Cox and Jordan and starts talking to their son, Jack]
Woman Hi, cutie! Since you have so many balls, and too many toys can be overstimulating for an infant, Brantley here was wondering if he could borrow one to play with.
Dr. Cox Oh, that's funny, because Jack here was just wondering why the crazy lady who just spent the last hour chain-smoking and talking on her cell phone while her kid ate sand, would come over to two complete strangers and give them parenting advice.
Jordan Oh, he also thanked me for not naming him Brantley.
Dr. Cox Yeah.
J.D. [voiceover] I was running late, but that's okay, because I've been working with Dr. Casey these last few weeks and he likes to start every day the same way - by touching everything in his first patient's room.
Dr. Kevin Casey [touching things] Bink, Bink, Bink, Bink, Bink...
Dr. Kelso [enters room]
J.D. Everything.
Dr. Kevin Casey [touches Dr. Kelso's nose]
Dr. Kelso Oh, well I suppose that's how they say hello in Cuckoo town. The patients on this wing have been complaining about hearing strange noises.
Dr. Kevin Casey If it's bink I can explain.
Dr. Kelso It's not bink.
J.D. Is it I come from the land down under, where women glow and men plunder? That wasn't me.
Dr. Kelso Just figure it out, dammit!
Dr. Kelso [leaves]
Dr. Kevin Casey Do you plunder?
J.D. I have been known to.
[Standing next to J.D. and Dr. Kelso]
Dr. Cox Goodness gracious, suddenly I'm getting the most intense headache. Let me see if this relieves the pain.
[grabs J.D. and shoves him in between him and Kelso]
Dr. Cox Better!
[pushes J.D. away]
Dr. Cox Worse!
[Pulls him back]
Dr. Cox Better!
[and away again]
Dr. Cox Worse! Oh, I could do this all day.
[standing up for Carla]
Chris Turk Dr. Kelso, how is it that you had an ambulance take you to your dinner reservation last night just so you didn't lose it?
Dr. Kelso How do you know that?
Chris Turk Because I'm the homeboy you screamed at to get my ghetto-mobile of the road.
Dr. Miller Listen, if Dr. Kelso had asked me to go somewhere that I thought was actually good for my career, I'd be gone so fast you'd be left staring at an imaginary woman's chest as she was trying to make a point.
Dr. Cox Oh I'm, I'm sorry, it's my fault. That dress just screams, Respect me as a doctor!
Dr. Cox Boy oh boy, does it look like you pissed off the wrong guy there, crunchy! And trust me, he'll make ya pay.
Dr. Clock Oh, Dr. Kelso's all bluster. Underneath it all, I'll bet he's a sweetheart.
Dr. Cox No no, underneath it all, he is pure evil.
Dr. Clock Perry, no one's pure evil! I mean, yes, some people have a hard outer shell, but inside, everybody has a creamy center.
Dr. Cox There are plenty of people, here, on this particular planet who are hard on the outside and on the inside!
Dr. Clock So they'd have more of a nougaty center?
Dr. Cox Lady, people aren't chocolates. Do you know what they are mostly? Bastards. Bastard-coated bastards with bastard fillings. But I don't find them half as annoying as I find naive bubble-headed optimists who walk around vomiting sunshine.
Dr. Clock [rubbing Dr. Cox's stomach and speaking in a sing-song voice] I'm touching your creamy center!
Janitor [Dr. Cox took Janitor's camera and ripped out the film] Hey, all my pictures were in there. Dead patient with fancy shirt, dead patient without fancy shirt, me in fancy shirt being yelled at by angry family.
Doug [being filmed for a wedding video] I'll have to agree with Chad. Turk, Carla, you guys are awesome. This is an awesome wedding and I'm having an awesome time and you two are gonna have an awesome life. Awesome!
J.D. You know, when you stop being frightened, time really is on your side. And you can just go on being you.
Elliot Frick on a stick with a brick!
Dr. Cox Oh, my God! I just gagged and vomited at the same time. I gavomited.
Janitor Now, to me, that sounds like your fault... Shocking?
[J.D. walks away]
Janitor Where ya going? Stay and play!
Dr. Kelso And I need you to crunch the numbers on next year's budget.
Ted Sir, that would be a job for the accounting department. I'm an attorney.
Dr. Kelso Uh-huh, and speaking of crunching, I have been jonesing for some Double-Stuf Oreos all day. Why don't you see if you can't hook me up?
Dr. Kelso Here at Sacred Heart, I like to think that our patients choose our hospital not only because I leak vicious rumors about competing hospitals to the press, but also because when they see one of our doctors they think, Now that's a professional!
Elliot Um, Sir I don't think I look unprofessional.
Dr. Kelso I've let this whole new look thing slide the last few months, but now that your colleagues are beginning to complain I'm going to give you the same advice I give my son every morning. Lose the makeup! Get a haircut! And stop using my razor to shave your fun zone!
[Turk is occupying Dr. Kelso's lunch spot]
Dr. Kelso Interesting tidbit: Back during the gold rush, when a man staked a claim, if he came upon another man panning his spot... why, he could shoot that fella dead without even asking any questions.
Chris Turk You don't say.
Dr. Kelso [sighs] Simpler times.
Dr. Cox You know, the only way you could be more useless right now is if you actually were the wall. Now, it certainly is true that you'd at least be serving a purpose - specifically a surface for a jackass to lean against - but it could be argued that this is more useless than doing nothing.
[pause]
Dr. Cox I know, it's a conundrum but don't you worry, I'll noodle it for you right here. Meanwhile, you just skip along, all right Shirley?
Dr. Kelso She likes to joke that I choked the last breath of life out of her long ago, and now she's just a shell of a woman. I think that's so cute... I called her Shelley. You know, when I call her that, sometimes she laughs so hard she cries.
Dr. Kelso [on phone in his office] Yes, Enid, I hear Baxter growling, but the fact is, you ventured into his side of the house!
[listens, smiling]
Dr. Kelso Baring his teeth, huh?... OK, now here's whatcha do... Are you ready?
[pauses, smiling]
Dr. Kelso Make a sudden move!
[barks, growls and screams are heard from the phone. Kelso hangs up, chuckling]
Dr. Kelso Ahh, those two.
Dr. Kelso [Dr. Kelso just found out Turk cut off the plug of the Pacman machine] I know it was you.
Chris Turk [waving the plug around] You mean this right here? It's mine from home.
Dr. Kelso Forty Million, Son. You have any idea how many patients I had to ignore to get that high-score? People died.
Todd [Todd is playing Pacman] Oh, Miss Pacman, I would sex that bow right off your head. Eat those dots you naughty, naughty girl.
Chris Turk Let's put Rowdy on top of the TV and see which one of us can throw a hat on him first.
J.D. It's hard to take positive steps, when you've burned the bridge you got to walk across.
Lisa [after kissing J.D] Is that a roll of quarters in your pocket or are you having a good time?
J.D. Actually, it's a roll of quarters.
[takes out roll of quarters]
J.D. Laundry day.
J.D. Hey, Perry...
Dr. Cox Perry?
J.D. Yeah, it's a new thing I'm trying. So, Perry, I was wondering if you knew that I have a date this weekend?
Dr. Cox Really? Well, newbie, I'm glad that you finally found a woman who enjoys the benefits of a same sex relationship.
Dr. Cox Newbie, stay. Stay. Bad newbie. That's a very bad newbie.
Todd Why won't any women talk to me?
Attractive nurse Because you're slimy and you turn everything into a double entendre.
Todd I do not.
[Attractive nurse leaves, Todd stares at Turk]
Chris Turk Go ahead.
Todd I'd like to double her entendre.
[Somebody streaked in the hospital]
Chris Turk I know it wasn't you last night. Look I'm not proud of this but I can pick your puff and stuff out of a line-up
J.D. He changed since the last time you saw him. He got a haircut.
Chris Turk Don't you think that's a little sexist, sir?
Dr. Kelso I don't know. Is it sexist to hold the door for a woman? Is it sexist to keep the attractive nurses and let go of a few ugos? The rules are changing so fast I just can't keep up.
Elliot C'mon peeps, let's go kick some sick patient ass.
[JD turns to Turk and Carla]
J.D. And that my friends is one nerdy honky.
[Turk to Carla]
Chris Turk That's two.
[after sleeping with a widow]
J.D. There are a lot of ways to grieve, but last time I checked, wheelbarrow style wasn't one of them.
[while inspecting a suspicious mole on the Janitor's penis]
J.D. Hmm... it looks benign.
Janitor Yeah, 'bout nine, nine and half.
Dr. Cox So what you're saying is you have a problem that is totally your problem but you'd like to find a way to make that problem my problem, but here's the problem, newbie, it ain't my problem.
[an overweight patient has not been losing weight, despite Dr Cox's orders]
Dr. Cox Lemme ask you a quick question: are you trying to make my head explode? Because you have no idea just how frustrating it is working your ass off trying to inflate a tiny little balloon inside somebody's clogged artery when all that person has to do, really is - oh, I don't know - go for a walk in the morning or choke down a fresh green salad. And you come back here looking like that? And, I know here, I know I'm supposed to be Dr. Give-A-Crap, but you wanna hear the God's honest truth? And this is a fact: you are what you eat. And you clearly went out and devoured a big fat guy, didn't ya?
Dr. Cox Shower shorts, newbie?
J.D. For the man who has nothing to hide, but still wants to.
[Carla has stood up for JD against Dr Cox]
Dr. Cox Oh, and Ginger, by the way - just a real smooth move runnin' to your mommy.
J.D. Excuse me?
Dr. Cox Yeah, your mommy cah-rushed me today. I'm serious.
[to the various doctors and patients in the busy hospital]
Dr. Cox Uh, I'd like to issue a warning to everybody, and I'm dead serious. FYI, JD's mommy has made it perfectly clear she doesn't want her daughter picked on. Nothing mean, she's a precious flower, and we should all be super-nice to her.
Dr. Cox Hey, Betty. Hey, Wilma. Oh, what the hell, you're only forty minutes late. Do I... do I smell beer?
J.D. Uh, we... we, uh, we had a few.
Dr. Cox Newsflash, you can't drink and then come to work. You're not airline pilots.
J.D. It's the kid inside of us that keeps us all from going crazy.
J.D. It's funny, I guess sometimes when you do nothing at all, things just have a way of fixing themselves.
[Todd offers a high-five to J.D]
J.D. What the hell, he deserves it.
[Todd high-fives J.D., who winces in pain]
J.D. Mother-f
[cuts into title song]
J.D. [to himself, as Dr. Cox stands next to him at a urinal] Okay, just act natural. (out loud) Hey, Dr. Cox. Takin' a whiz?
Doug Hey, Klaus, I got a question for you: why is it in your country that Hamburg and Frankfurt have nothing to do with hamburgers and hot dogs?
Janitor [In german voice] Why is your Lake Titicaca not filled with boobs and poop?
Janitor Ok, look. Attention, roof poopers! Setting aside for a moment the fact that I'm gonna make sure you all live to regret this day - let's keep the magic rolling. Let's not tell anyone else there is a toilet on the roof...
[Todd enters]
Janitor ...there is NOT a toilet on the roof!
Todd But you just said there was!
Janitor No, yes, I did, but I was using a metaphor- that means God is watching us. You heard this... there's a toilet... on the roof. Am I right, people?
[Bystanders agree]
Todd Cool.
[Makes cross sign and leaves]
Chris Turk Awww... Where's my lucky Tabasco do-rag?
J.D. Why don't you use Power Rangers?
Chris Turk How are Power Rangers as lucky as Tabasco?
J.D. Do you remember when communications with Zordon went down and the Megazord was destroyed?
Chris Turk How did I miss that episode? Oh, right. I was making love to a woman!
J.D. Power Rangers ho!
[mimicking Dr. Cox in front of him]
J.D. [whistles] Here's the deal, Eleonore. We're gonna go ahead and get a full work-up on this guy. So while drop an NG2 and do a gastric lavage, why don't you go ahead and get an order order on EKG with cardio-bio-markers? If you need to know where those are, they are on page 37 of the Ann Teller catalogue, right next to that salmon cable-knit sweater you wanted for so long but haven't had the courage to order, because you worried the weave is so thin, your nipples just might go ahead and peak their pink selves through! Isn't that right, Dr. Cox? Dr. Cooox!
Dr. Cox [mimicking the J.D. daydream stare] Uhm, I'm sorry. Here I was in my own little world, talking to myself, dreaming about candy bracelets.
Dr. Kelso Son, do you think I got to be Chief of Medicine by being late?
Dr. Cox Noooo, Bobbo, you got there by backstabbing and ass-kissing.
Dr. Kelso Maybe so, but I started those things properly at eight!
Dr. Cox I don't want to hear anything out of that man's mouth other than Oh no, I'm dying, there's a bright light, but wait a minute, this is wrong, I'm in hell! Hitler, Musollini... Captain Kangaroo? That's not right.
Elliot Thanks again for helping me look for Carla.
Janitor No problem. I'll check the dumpster.
Elliot ...We're not looking for *dead* Carla.
Janitor Atta girl. You stay optimistic.
J.D. Hey there, research buddy!
Dr. Cox We're only four seconds in and I'm already regretting my decision.
J.D. [hits a bell] Things Jordan says during sex!
[drops giant stack of carefully sorted files]
J.D. ... there's a good chance I'm gonna kill someone.
Dr. Cox [hits a bell] Things you say when you talk to your patients.
Carla [helping a bruised J.D] So how far over the creek did you make it?
J.D. I don't know the exact distance in terms of feet and inches but in my own terms I would have to say... about half way.
Dr. Cox [strolling by] Don't stop paddling, Amy. You are sure in for the Little Girl X-Games.
Elliot Position one, two or three?
J.D. We only had two.
Elliot Oh yeah. Then I have to show you something later.
Dr. Kelso [to Dr. Cox] I'm going to tell you the same thing I told the comedian at that strip joint in Reno... I'm not here for the jokes.
Jordan [to Cox] I refuse to be judged by a grown man wearing a hockey jersey. Which reminds me, Jimmies mom called, and if you guys win the big game today, she's gonna take everybody out to Chucky Cheese!
Elliot I have a huge bunion. Sean's coming back in, like, a few weeks what am I supposed to do?
J.D. Well, I think the obvious answer is to draw Sean's face on it and tell him you grew it because you missed him.
Chris Turk *Or,* it's a simple surgery.
J.D. Uhhh, Turk, I think we've already decided on bunion-face!
Elliot Cut me the hell up.
J.D. Dammit!
J.D. [thinking] Oh, my God, I just said slave to my black girlfriend!
Ben [to JD] Ya know something? *You* have slept with both of my sisters. So that means that you and I have something in common.
Ben Hey, JD, my sister, Danni, is more of a gentle kisser, don't you think? But I find that Jordan is a little bit more on the lines of teeth and tongue and fangs.
[hisses]
J.D. [Driving circles around The Janitor] Ring around the janitor, pocket full of...
Janitor Pocket full of what
J.D. ZANitor
Janitor That's not a word
Dr. Cox [while JD is coming up behind Dr. Cox] Oh, I am so very angry that I'm going to find someone to kill just to prove her wrong.
[JD sneaks away while ominous music plays]
Dr. Kelso Perry, what's our plan of attack?
Dr. Cox When I crush a person's spirit, I like to use a combination of intimidation and degradation.
Dr. Kelso I prefer to create an environment in which the subjects end up crushing themselves.
Dr. Cox [intrigued] Uh-huh.
Janitor [while JD is coming up behind the Janitor] I like to pick one person and torment them relentlessly for no reason. If I could find them, I'd show you.
[JD sneaks away while ominous music plays]
Janitor He's near...
J.D. [thinking] Wait, is she into me? Quick, make a bad joke and see if she laughs.
J.D. You hear about the skeleton who couldn't go to the party? He had noBODY to go with.
Neena A ha ha ha! That's really funny!
J.D. [thinking] Oh that's not a fair test, that joke's hilarious.
Carla Why is there a pancake in the silverware drawer?
Chris Turk I think you mean, why is there silverware in the pancake drawer? Wus'UP
Chris Turk [being forced to take Elliot to the Honey Festival] I love large groups of white people eating pollen.
J.D. Oh my God, the janitor's afraid of Carla! How can I use this to my advantage?
[Cut to a fantasy where Carla is confronting the janitor]
Carla Listen, I want you to lay off J.D.! Stop accusing him of things he didn't do. And bring him a fruit smoothie every day!
Janitor [In Spanish] Would he like strawberry or banana?
Carla [In Spanish] ... Purple tree car with cheese.
Janitor [In Spanish] LIAR!
[He removes her mask, revealing J.D]
J.D. Feliz Navidad...
[He retreats. Cut back to reality]
J.D. I'd have to learn Spanish.
[Carla's assisting Turk in surgery]
Chris Turk Scalpel.
Carla Scalpel what?
Chris Turk Scalpel, please.
Carla Here you go, baby. Sorry: Dr. Baby.
[She giggles. Dr. Wen interrupts]
Dr. Wen [to Turk] Shall we proceed, Dr. Baby?
Dr. Cox By the by, this moment is so great that I would cheat on that other moment with it, marry it, and raise a family of tiny little moments.
Dr. Kelso If there's one thing I've learned, it's that you can't schedule love.
Dr. Cox I think your credit card statement would beg to differ.
Dr. Kelso I got you a present for your trip to Mexico. It's my old Spanish to English dictionary. I don't need it anymore, I've mastered the language.
Dr. Clock Gracias, Señor.
Dr. Kelso You're welcomo.
Dr. Cox [about Doug] I swear, that young man has killed so many people, I'm starting to think he just might be a government agent.
J.D. I have a quick legal question. What if... hypothetically...
Ted Oh, God, you killed someone!
J.D. No!
Ted Someone else did?
Todd So, once you've got the hole at the bottom of the popcorn box, it's basically just a waiting game.
Doug And for the record, that technique does not work with hot nachos.
[referring to a huge influx of patients because of a news report on E.coli]
J.D. What the hell are we supposed to do?
Dr. Cox Loretta, relax. I've been involved in every ridiculous TV induced panic there is - poison pills, SARS, West Nile, North Face, South Fork, East River, Monkeypox, pop rocks, toilet snakes, Mad Cow, Bird Flu, Swine Flu, and quite frankly every other flu that you could really only catch if you actually fornicated with the animal it's named for. And as a parting gift, I will tell you this - narrow it down to two symptoms; vomiting and diarrhea. Cause it's just not E.coli unless
[walking away, miming]
Dr. Cox it's firing out of both exits.
J.D. [to Elliot] Certainly hope I don't have Dog Flu.
J.D. [after learning Kylie has a boyfriend] Ahh! I can't believe it's over.
Chris Turk Dude, it might not be that serious. There might be a window, but you have to get in there and fish for information.
[getting more excited]
Chris Turk Okay, you do *not* want to lose this hottie! She is a slamming hottie! And you do not...
Carla Turk...
Chris Turk Sorry.
J.D. I got this. Baby, you know you're his world!
Carla Who put my stapler on the floor?
[as she bends over to pick it up, Todd peeks from the corner]
Todd [sing-song] Thong!
[Carla slaps him]
Todd Face five. Oh, yeah!
[giving an orientation lecture to the new interns]
Ted And if you perform while under the influence... don't tell the patient. Unless they're dead, and in that case, if you're sure... very, very sure... you can tell them anything.
[Turk threatens to sue Dr. Kelso]
Dr. Kelso I can make little Dr. Turk action figures. They'll cost $12.95, and when you pull the string it goes "I don't like these posters of me!" Isn't that right, Ned?
Ted Oh, definitely, sir. But... from a legal standpoint, you'd be somewhat vulnerable...
Dr. Kelso How vulnerable?
Ted Sir, that law suit would be over so quickly I would advise you to bring cab fare to the courthouse, since Dr. Turk would be driving your Beamer back to his place.
Todd That was really big of you to take the blame for Elliot. Just yesterday I really wanted to spank her.
Chris Turk Why, did she mess up a patient for you, too?
Todd No.
Dr. Cox [to J.D] Newbie, the only way you could be less productive right now is if you were in fact the wall in which you're leaning against, of course, then you would be providing some jackass with a wall on which to lean against and reflect on what a jackass he truly is. I know, here it's a conundrum, but don't you worry about it, I'll tackle that one right upstairs. In the meantime, you could at least pretend to be doing some work, and right about now, even though you don't have your basket, its just a terrific time for you to skip away, Shirley... skip away... skip away... skip away, skip, skip, skip to my loo, woohoo!
Janitor Door is broke. Fifth time or so it won't open.
J.D. Maybe there's a penny stuck in there.
Janitor Why a penny?
J.D. No reason.
Janitor You stick a penny in there?
J.D. No, I was just making small talk.
Janitor If I find a penny in there, I'm taking you down.
Dr. Cox The man's 92 years old, he has full dementia, he doesn't even know we're here. He is inches from Carla's rack and he hasn't even flinched.
Carla Aw, that is so sweet.
Dr. Cox Yeah, it is...
J.D. What about his subconscious?
Dr. Cox [leaning down to the patients ear] Eisenhower... was a sissy.
[he rears back and puts his dukes up. Nothing happens. He turns to JD]
Dr. Cox I think, by the grace of God, we're gonna be okay. Oh, and from now on, whenever I'm in the room, you're definitely not allowed to talk.
Dr. Kelso I'm being honored tonight by the Board of Trustees, and they asked me to say a few words.
Dr. Cox Oh! Yawn.
Dr. Kelso Anyway, I would like you to be the one who introduces me.
Dr. Cox Wow! Seriously?
Dr. Kelso Yeah!
Dr. Cox Not interested.
Dr. Kelso I didn't ask if you were interested.
Dr. Cox Bob, I deeply dislike you. Honestly, it keeps me up at night.
Dr. Kelso Well, then, use that passion! Put that rage on the page!
Dr. Cox Here's an idea: Why not use Big Chief Flop-Sweat, here?
Dr. Kelso [coldly] Ted's not an impressive man.
Ted Hey...! That - Ah, he's right.
Dr. Kelso Sweet dancing Jehovah! I've punctured my brain.
Todd Ladies, now that the Todd is a resident here he wants to make things clear so you don't have to wonder any more.
[points at each of the women]
Todd Yes, yes, no, yes, no, and... yes, if I've been drinkin'.
Nurse Roberts Come here, wonder bread.
Todd What's up, doll?
Nurse Roberts If you come this close again I will end you.
Todd I'm changing you to a yes because you're feisty.
Dr. Kelso Ketchup is for winners, Ted!
J.D. [to his interns] Now... that tumor's looking so big... it's beginning to look like a threemor...
[laughs stupidly]
[JD and Turk are walking outside the hospital when a computer falls from the building and lands in front of them; Dr. Cox is sticking his body out a high story window]
Dr. Cox Sorry, girls, I seemed to have dropped my computer... meh-ya.
Ted [to Kelso] Walk off, bitch!
Dr. Cox How is it, exactly, that you just said that & your pants are still dry?
Ted Don't you understand what you did when you addressed those interns?... You took away the fear! You... are a wonderful man... and... I love you.
Ted I'll never get a raise without the help of senior staff like yourself.
Dr. Kelso Not a chance, Ted.
Ted Well you did what you could.
[Turk is using an endoscope to find a hernia inside a patient]
Bonnie We're so lost.
Turk We're not lost.
Bonnie Go left, here.
Turk It's a right.
Bonnie You passed his Cooper's ligament three times already. Just stop and ask for directions!
Turk Do you want to drive this thing? 'Cause I will pull - I will pull this thing over and let you drive this thing!
Dr. Cox Honestly, I haven't been this happy since Christmas when I was seven years old and my father showed me how to make a snow angel. Actually, he was passed out drunk in the yard... But I did take his arms and his legs and move them back and forth... And... th-the paramedics said it was one of the finest snow angels that they'd ever seen. So, maybe the fact that I am the kinder, gentler Cox is every last bit of okay. Maybe it's a... a natural progression. It's not like there's any real ramifications...
[laughs]
Dr. Cox ... right?
Dr. Cox I don't have any answers for any of you - now please leave me alone.
Gloria But my boyfriend is bi-curious and wants me to pick his lovers for him!
Dr. Cox Okay, I do have an answer for that... Eww...?
Nurse Roberts Why don't you try some of my world famous deviled eggs?
Dr. Cox No thanks, I already had diarrhea today.
J.D. [J.D refused to watch over a patient, resulting in Dr Cox being unable to go to a dinner with his ex-wife. He sees Jordan approaching]
[voice over]
J.D. Oh no! If Jordan finds out it was me who screwed up her date she'll give me the evil eye and twist my nipples off.
J.D. [she gives him the evil eye]
[voice over]
J.D. Oh no, she knows!
[his hands fly to his nipples]
Dr. Kelso Are you an idiot?
J.D. No, sir, I'm a dreamer.
Janitor Sorry guys. We won't be going out tonight.
Ted Oh man. I ironed my going out hair!
Dr. Cox I need you to come upstairs and talk to a young black girl who will not let me call her mom.
Turk Why would she listen to me?
Dr. Cox I may have told her you were Kayne West.
Turk I'm actually alright with that.
Dr. Kelso Are my new boxers made of wool? Cause my weasel's getting heat stroke!
[to Jordan, about why it's important for them to fight]
Dr. Cox You're a wonderful and passionate person, and that's why I can see myself with you when I'm 70 and you're 65 and your face is 40 and your boobs are 29.
Jordan My face will never look 40.
Dr. Cox [whispering, to Turk] You stole my moment... and you will pay.
J.D. Mr. Daniels, some fluid has gathered in your heart, so I'm going to schedule a pericardial centesis and drain it with a needle.
Mr. Daniels Someone's going to stick a needle in my chest?
J.D. Not just someone; Dr. Daman
Mr. Daniels Who's Dr. Daman?
J.D. ...Say it - -say it without the Dr.
Mr. Daniels Who's Mr. Daman
J.D. No, just say the last name.
Mr. Daniels Who's Da Man?
J.D. I'M THE MAN!
[laughs]
J.D. It was awesome - it was fun doing that with you.
Dr. Cox You're still here? I thought you'd be gone off continuing on what ever wayward journey your on.
Dan I just wanted to say a few things to you, Perry. I've never been much of a good example to my brother... Johnny will never look up to me, but when I see you two together he hangs on every word you say as if it's his entire world. If you ever let him down you'll answer to me.
Chris Turk Let's play Steak.
J.D. What?
Chris Turk Steak. The first person to finish their steak is the winner of Steak.
Elliot [after spending the day flashing her breasts at male patients to make them better] I have magic breasts.
Chris Turk Woman, I was covered in BEES!
Todd I have to go, there's a breast reduction on the fourth floor... I'm gonna go try and stop it.
Elliot [to Jordan] And if you lay one finger on me, I'm blowing my rape whistle.
[Turk is trying to help J.D. break up with Danni]
Chris Turk Dude, with Danni you just gotta keep your eyes on the prize. Focus in on how great it is to be single! Chasing tail! Hell, I miss it every day.
Carla Oh, you don't care if you ever have sex again, do you?
Dr. Kelso Ted have you noticed how happy all the minions are lately?
Ted I wish I was dead
[the Todd has farted earlier in the O.R]
Todd Dr. Wen threatened to sew my butt cheeks together.
Chris Turk And yet you continue to eat chili.
Todd Dude I'm takin' the cheese off.
J.D. [J.D. looks over at Doug, all smiles, who's dialing the phone on the desk] What are you doing?
Doug [excited] I'm calling my dad!
J.D. Who put this up?
Janitor I did. I drove around the whole city before my 5 AM shift, just looking for that. Trying to add a little cheer. You will not ruin my Christmas. Not again. Not this year.
J.D. But I've only worked here for three months.
Chris Turk Ankles is a simple game. The first one to get embarrassed and pull up their scrubs loses.
J.D. [to Turk] Okay, fine. Let's just play... Tip Over the Trashcan.
[He tips over the trashcan]
J.D. Okay, I win.
Janitor Can I play?
[Janitor knocks JD's stack of folders to the floor]
Janitor This is fun.
J.D. Yeah.
Janitor Hey, Idiot.
[J.D. turns around]
Janitor Heh. I said idiot and you turned around.
J.D. You think Turk would like it if I started calling him 'my brother'?
Carla I don't know.
[Turk passes by]
J.D. Catch you later... my brutha.
Chris Turk I'll holla.
J.D. [to Carla] He said, he'll holler...
[Elliot can't find an apartment]
Carla How you doing?
Elliot I'm exhausted. I mean, I'm just one person. At least Turk has you to pick up the slack when it gets too bad.
Carla You'd think so.
[Elliot's cell phone rings but she ignores it]
Carla Aren't you gonna answer that?
Elliot Nah, that's just Todd. He keeps calling me and asking if I want to move into his pants.
Janitor Scooter!
J.D. Huh?
Janitor Your nickname will be scooter.
J.D. I don't get it.
Janitor Like Scooter Pies. I *hate* Scooter Pies!
J.D. Oh... now I get it.
Old Doctor [upon delivering a baby] Ahh, it's a bouncing baby boy. Another ready soldier in the war against communism.
Todd [to J.D., about Elliot] So, what are her breasts like?
Elliot Todd, I'm right here.
Todd Oh, sorry... So, what are your breast like?
Dr. Cox Hey, newbie. What's up?
J.D. Everything. Everything's up.
Dr. Kelso Rise and shine, Dr. Dorian.
[J.D. gulps]
Todd Hey, how's your penis?
[continues walking]
J.D. [thinking] Don't worry, he says that to everybody.
[stops and waits]
Todd [to another doctor] Hey, how's your penis?
[Dr. Cox, explaining why he dislikes Julie, the drug rep]
Dr. Cox [whispering] Would you like to know the real dirty, dirty little secret? It's that your drug is so damn good that you guys went and put about a 600% markup on it.
[laughs]
Dr. Cox But hey, the only ones get hurt are the sick people, right? And since your company *damn* sure doesn't care about them, and you're part of the system, well that just means you don't care either, and that's pretty much what's making me sick, that's all.
Elliot Mr. Bragen, it is so great to see you back in the hospital.
Mr. Bragen Woo-hoo. I've got a tube in my penis.
Elliot Dr. Cox!
Dr. Cox And there you are!
Elliot Huh?
Dr. Cox I was just now wondering if there was anything that could actually push my headache into a full blown migraine... and there you are.
Todd Show Todd some love.
[high fives J.D., who winces in pain]
J.D. [thinking] I hate showing Todd love.
J.D. Elliot, come on. You're living out of a van like a homeless person... or Jewel.
[J.D. is talking to a patient with a coma, describing his hardships]
Coma Guy Yeah, that's rough... I'm in a coma. I've had an itch on my foot for the last eight months.
Elliot Kevin left. Didn't even say goodbye.
J.D. Elliot, he didn't say goodbye to a lot of people. Just me, Dr. Cox, Carla, Doug, Snoop Dogg Intern...
Snoop Dogg Intern Where my hoes at?
J.D. I haven't seen them.
Ted [shouting on the phone] You want to quit? Then quit! But you, sir, are a worthless peon and you will *always* be a worthless peon!
[hangs up]
Ted Sir, you know my band, The Worthless Peons? Well, Chris from Shipping & Receiving wants to go solo! If we lose him, we'll lose our sex appeal. He's the only one with hair! What do you think I should do?
Dr. Kelso Ted, you know my rule about personal problems - I'm not interested unless it involves my loved ones. Or possibly my wife.
[hands Ted a file]
Dr. Kelso Do lawyer stuff to that.
Dr. Cox I don't necessarily buy all this new-agey crap. One time I saw my mom knock my father unconscious with a frying pan. And d'you know what I did? I kept right on going with my birthday party.
Dr. Kelso I am considering offering full body scans here at Sacred Hearts. What do you think?
Dr. Cox I think showing perfectly healthy people every harmless imperfection in their body just to scare them into taking an invasive and often pointless test is an... unholy sin!
Dr. Kelso Yeah, sounds a little sketchy ethically.
J.D. Hey, where's my fuzzy for my 3 wood?
Chris Turk [naked] It's on my 9 wood.
Todd The Todd appreciates hot, regardless of gender.
J.D. Ben... you have leukaemia.
Ben [after a pause] That sucks.
J.D. Yeah.
Dr. Cox [walking quickly through the cafeteria] I'm invisible, I'm invisible, I'm invisible...
Elliot Oh, Dr. Cox?
Dr. Cox Awww, dammmit!
Dr. Cox I... I'm sorry. Um... crazy person says what?
Jordan [angry] What?
Dr. Cox Atta girl.
[nods]
J.D. What an odd-sized explosion...
Dr. Cox I love this moment so much, I want to have sex with it.
J.D. Ahh. Uncomfortable silences and alcohol. Just like thanksgiving at home...
Elliot If there's one thing I've learned at this hospital, it's to never antagonize your boss or the people who makes the food, because you end up eating poo.
Dr. Cox [to a teen who has stopped taking her epilepsy medication] If this continues, you will be dead. And I'm not talking about the "Oh, my God, if I don't get invited to the prom, I'm going to die" type of dead, I'm talking *dead*, dead. Is that clear enough for you? Because if it's not, I could of course text you on my Blackberry or my Blueberry or my Chuck Berry... although technically Chuck Berry is a blackberry... the point is, you gotta stop wasting everyone's time and grow up. Is that clear to you, sweetheart?
Dr. Kelso Nothing worth having comes easy.
[classroom full of residents are unruly and not paying attention to Dr. Cox. The entire room suddenly becomes silent at the sight of Dr. Cox fuming]
J.D. Uh-oh.
Dr. Cox First off, let me just say, thank you. For the last couple of months I have been adrift in a sea of puppy dogs, lollypops, and lets face it, mediocre metaphors. Luckily, you people were kind enough to piss all over learning a procedure that could determine whether some poor sucker lives or dies, and that reminded me of something that I wanted to remind you of. Because you see I
[pointing at self]
Dr. Cox am accountable. I am accountable for the continuous, crashing, undeniable amateurism that you people drag into this hospital day in and day out. And believe you me when I tell you that the next time one of you perpetual disappointments doesn't even have the common decency to try and do better at something you supposedly do, I will go ahead and toss your sorry ass outa here in about ten seconds and then I will forget you forever in the next five.
Dr. Kelso Come here, Tom.
Ted Actually, it's Ted. But hey, it's only been twelve years.
Janitor [Janitor wants to go out with Elliot and asks Ted for advice] How did you get a girlfriend?
Ted I became friends with her best friend.
Janitor How'd you do that?
Ted I pretended to be her dad and rented her a car.
Ted [Janitor looks surprised] I lost my hair in the 8th grade.
[JD is standing at the reception office when Dr. Cox walks into the hospital]
J.D. Dr. Cox, can I ask you something?
Dr. Cox I'd say you're about a B-cup, Susan.
J.D. Sticks and stones may break my bones...
[inner monologue]
J.D. but words will hurt me forever.
Dr. Kelso [after wanting rounds back] Dr. Cox, could I talk to you for a second?
Dr. Cox Okay, Bobbo. But you're just gonna have to put your hand up like the other interns.
Dr. Kelso Please?
Dr. Cox Come on now, Bobbo. You've got five good ones right there. Just put 'em in the air like you just don't care.
Dr. Kelso Get here right now!
Ted Yes... no... I'm barely here, sir.
[about the tattoo on his ass that says 'Johnny']
Dr. Kelso And Johnny's got a tattoo on his left cheek that says 'Bobbie'.
Brian Dancer ...I bet he doesn't regret that at all.
Ted I feel I'd be more productive if my phone dialed out.
J.D. What do I know about good relationships? Yesterday I had funeral sex.
Janitor Gentlemen. Crazy-Eyes Margo. I've called the Brain Trust together for one reason. I have to find a way to make Blonde Doctor mine.
Randall Burn down her apartment.
Troy I have an idea. But we're going to need a tugboat.
Janitor Tugboats and arson, that's all I ever get from you guys.
[lyric of song heard over short opening credits]
singer I can't do this all on my own. I'm no Superman.
