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Filmography
Neil Flynn
Neil Flynn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neil Flynn
Neil Flynn
Neil Flynn
Date of Birth
13 November 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Scrubs
(2001)
8.0
The Middle
(2009)
7.8
Smallville
(2001)
Filmography
Scrubs
Comedy, Sitcom
2026, USA
5.5
Unexpected
Unexpected
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Santa Clauses
Comedy
2022, USA
6.2
Lopez vs Lopez
Comedy, Family
2022, USA
5.4
Chicago Party Aunt
Comedy
2021, USA
7.2
Girls5eva
Comedy
2021, USA
6.4
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Superman: Man Of Tomorrow
Animation
2020, USA
8
The Middle
Comedy, Family
2009, USA
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