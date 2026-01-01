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Neil Flynn
Neil Flynn Neil Flynn
Kinoafisha Persons Neil Flynn

Neil Flynn

Neil Flynn

Date of Birth
13 November 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Scrubs 8.2
Scrubs (2001)
The Middle 8.0
The Middle (2009)
Smallville 7.8
Smallville (2001)

Filmography

Scrubs
Scrubs
Comedy, Sitcom 2026, USA
Unexpected 5.5
Unexpected Unexpected
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, USA
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The Santa Clauses 6.2
The Santa Clauses
Comedy 2022, USA
Lopez vs Lopez 6.2
Lopez vs Lopez
Comedy, Family 2022, USA
Chicago Party Aunt 5.4
Chicago Party Aunt
Comedy 2021, USA
Girls5eva 7.2
Girls5eva
Comedy 2021, USA
Superman: Man of Tomorrow 6.4
Superman: Man of Tomorrow Superman: Man Of Tomorrow
Animation 2020, USA
The Middle 8
The Middle
Comedy, Family 2009, USA
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