Outlander: Season 2 (Original Television Soundtrack) 22 tracks. Bear McCreary, Raya Yarbrough, Bear McCreary, Bear McCreary, Griogair Labhruidh, Bear McCreary, Outlander Cast Listen Outlander: Season 4 (Original Television Soundtrack) 21 tracks. Bear McCreary Listen Outlander: Season 3 (Original Television Soundtrack) 18 tracks. Bear McCreary Listen Outlander: Season 5 (Original Television Soundtrack) 18 tracks. Bear McCreary Listen Outlander: Season 6 (Original Television Soundtrack) 18 tracks. Bear McCreary Listen Outlander: Season 1, Vol. 2 (Original Television Soundtrack) 15 tracks. Bear McCreary, Raya Yarbrough, Bear McCreary, Bear McCreary, Gillebride MacMillan, Outlander Cast Listen Outlander: Season 1, Vol. 1 (Original Television Soundtrack) 13 tracks. Bear McCreary Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Outlander - The Skye Boat Song (French Version) Bear McCreary, Raya Yarbrough / Bear McCreary 1:35 2 Leave the Past Behind Bear McCreary 5:13 3 Wrath of the Comte Bear McCreary 2:26 4 Versailles Bear McCreary 2:53 5 Into Paris Bear McCreary 3:49 6 Honey Pot Bear McCreary 3:05 7 The Apothecary Bear McCreary 3:10 8 Baroque Chess Match Bear McCreary 3:04 9 The Duel Bear McCreary 3:13 10 Faith Bear McCreary 3:30 11 Outlander - The Skye Boat Song (Jacobite Version) Bear McCreary, Raya Yarbrough / Bear McCreary 2:20 12 Je Suis Prest Bear McCreary, Griogair Labhruidh / Bear McCreary 3:52 13 125 Yards Bear McCreary 3:21 14 Vengeance at Your Feet Bear McCreary 1:30 15 The Uprising Begins Bear McCreary, Outlander Cast / Bear McCreary 1:57 16 Prestonpans Bear McCreary 4:12 17 Moch Sa Mhadainn Bear McCreary, Griogair Labhruidh / Bear McCreary 4:35 18 White Roses of Scotland Bear McCreary 4:30 19 Tales of Brianna Bear McCreary 3:34 20 Running Out of Time Bear McCreary 4:17 21 Destiny on Culloden Moor Bear McCreary 6:27 22 A Fraser Officer Survived Bear McCreary 4:16

Listen to songs from "Outlander" (2014) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Outlander" in different languages are free for listening online.