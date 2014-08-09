Menu
Outlander All seasons
Outlander
16+
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
Starz
Series rating
8.2
Rate
14
votes
8.3
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Outlander"
Season 1
16 episodes
9 August 2014 - 30 May 2015
Season 2
13 episodes
9 April 2016 - 9 July 2016
Season 3
13 episodes
10 September 2017 - 10 December 2017
Season 4
13 episodes
4 November 2018 - 27 January 2019
Season 5
12 episodes
16 February 2020 - 10 May 2020
Season 6
8 episodes
6 March 2022 - 1 May 2022
Season 7
16 episodes
16 June 2023 - 17 January 2025
Season 8
TBA
