Музыка из сериала «Чужестранка»

Outlander: Season 2 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Outlander: Season 2 (Original Television Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Bear McCreary, Raya Yarbrough, Bear McCreary, Bear McCreary, Griogair Labhruidh, Bear McCreary, Outlander Cast
Слушать
Outlander: Season 4 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Outlander: Season 4 (Original Television Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Bear McCreary
Слушать
Outlander: Season 3 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Outlander: Season 3 (Original Television Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Bear McCreary
Слушать
Outlander: Season 5 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Outlander: Season 5 (Original Television Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Bear McCreary
Слушать
Outlander: Season 6 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Outlander: Season 6 (Original Television Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Bear McCreary
Слушать
Outlander: Season 1, Vol. 2 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Outlander: Season 1, Vol. 2 (Original Television Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Bear McCreary, Raya Yarbrough, Bear McCreary, Bear McCreary, Gillebride MacMillan, Outlander Cast
Слушать
Outlander: Season 1, Vol. 1 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Outlander: Season 1, Vol. 1 (Original Television Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Bear McCreary
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Outlander - The Skye Boat Song (French Version) Bear McCreary, Raya Yarbrough / Bear McCreary 1:35
2 Leave the Past Behind Bear McCreary 5:13
3 Wrath of the Comte Bear McCreary 2:26
4 Versailles Bear McCreary 2:53
5 Into Paris Bear McCreary 3:49
6 Honey Pot Bear McCreary 3:05
7 The Apothecary Bear McCreary 3:10
8 Baroque Chess Match Bear McCreary 3:04
9 The Duel Bear McCreary 3:13
10 Faith Bear McCreary 3:30
11 Outlander - The Skye Boat Song (Jacobite Version) Bear McCreary, Raya Yarbrough / Bear McCreary 2:20
12 Je Suis Prest Bear McCreary, Griogair Labhruidh / Bear McCreary 3:52
13 125 Yards Bear McCreary 3:21
14 Vengeance at Your Feet Bear McCreary 1:30
15 The Uprising Begins Bear McCreary, Outlander Cast / Bear McCreary 1:57
16 Prestonpans Bear McCreary 4:12
17 Moch Sa Mhadainn Bear McCreary, Griogair Labhruidh / Bear McCreary 4:35
18 White Roses of Scotland Bear McCreary 4:30
19 Tales of Brianna Bear McCreary 3:34
20 Running Out of Time Bear McCreary 4:17
21 Destiny on Culloden Moor Bear McCreary 6:27
22 A Fraser Officer Survived Bear McCreary 4:16
Доступен список песен из сериала «Чужестранка» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Чужестранка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
