|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Outlander - The Skye Boat Song (French Version)
|Bear McCreary, Raya Yarbrough / Bear McCreary
|1:35
|2
|Leave the Past Behind
|Bear McCreary
|5:13
|3
|Wrath of the Comte
|Bear McCreary
|2:26
|4
|Versailles
|Bear McCreary
|2:53
|5
|Into Paris
|Bear McCreary
|3:49
|6
|Honey Pot
|Bear McCreary
|3:05
|7
|The Apothecary
|Bear McCreary
|3:10
|8
|Baroque Chess Match
|Bear McCreary
|3:04
|9
|The Duel
|Bear McCreary
|3:13
|10
|Faith
|Bear McCreary
|3:30
|11
|Outlander - The Skye Boat Song (Jacobite Version)
|Bear McCreary, Raya Yarbrough / Bear McCreary
|2:20
|12
|Je Suis Prest
|Bear McCreary, Griogair Labhruidh / Bear McCreary
|3:52
|13
|125 Yards
|Bear McCreary
|3:21
|14
|Vengeance at Your Feet
|Bear McCreary
|1:30
|15
|The Uprising Begins
|Bear McCreary, Outlander Cast / Bear McCreary
|1:57
|16
|Prestonpans
|Bear McCreary
|4:12
|17
|Moch Sa Mhadainn
|Bear McCreary, Griogair Labhruidh / Bear McCreary
|4:35
|18
|White Roses of Scotland
|Bear McCreary
|4:30
|19
|Tales of Brianna
|Bear McCreary
|3:34
|20
|Running Out of Time
|Bear McCreary
|4:17
|21
|Destiny on Culloden Moor
|Bear McCreary
|6:27
|22
|A Fraser Officer Survived
|Bear McCreary
|4:16