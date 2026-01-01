Orange Is the New Black (Original Television Soundtrack) 32 tracks. Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty Listen Orange Is the New Black Seasons 2 & 3 (Music From the Original Series) 13 tracks. Eliza Noxon, Willis Earl Beal, Atmosphere, Ike & Tina Turner, Gertrude Lawrence, Sara Jackson-Holman, Sharón Clark, 50 Cent, The Dead Milkmen, Deep Blue Something, Martha Wainwright, Dum Dum Girls, Foreigner Listen

Title Artist Time 1 I Don't Need Your Cornbread Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 2:03 2 Crazy Peppers Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 3:04 3 Toilet To Myself Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 1:05 4 Don't Make Me Cut You Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 1:52 5 Bra and Panties Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 1:18 6 Everybody Loves Dayanara Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 2:24 7 Eat the World Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 2:10 8 Fun With Cigarettes Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 3:03 9 Chapman's Angle Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 1:40 10 Tables and Clicks Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 2:22 11 Score One For Pennsatucky Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 2:28 12 Alex In the Dryer Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 3:02 13 Exit the Pornstache Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 4:02 14 Rocker Lezzy Girlfriend Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 1:08 15 Less Feisty More Heisty Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 2:51 16 Larry's Proposal Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 2:25 17 Screwed Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 3:14 18 Waffles and Eggs Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 1:14 19 No No Yes No No Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 1:28 20 Enter the Healy Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 2:31 21 People Are People Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 1:27 22 World's Greatest Job Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 1:48 23 Red Sees Red Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 1:10 24 It's a Furlough Kinda Day Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 0:47 25 Two Strikes Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 2:10 26 Boil and Bubble Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 2:24 27 Score One For Taystee Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 0:58 28 To the Shu Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 2:47 29 The Magical Mystery Chicken Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 2:17 30 Red Hot Chili Peppers Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 1:55 31 The Mother I Wanted Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 2:14 32 Fly On Little Wing Gwendolyn Sanford, Brandon Jay, Scott Doherty / Scott Doherty 2:57

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