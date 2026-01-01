Foundation: Season 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) 15 tracks. Bear McCreary Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Foundation Main Title Bear McCreary 1:27 2 The Only Story Bear McCreary 2:46 3 Gaal Leaves Synnax Bear McCreary 4:05 4 Journey to Trantor Bear McCreary 4:03 5 The Imperial Library Bear McCreary 3:50 6 Visions and Arrest Bear McCreary 4:57 7 The Trial of Hari Seldon Bear McCreary 5:07 8 Star Bridge Bear McCreary 4:38 9 Over the Horizon Bear McCreary 4:11 10 The Promise of the Imperium Bear McCreary 5:27 11 Escape Pod Bear McCreary 4:54 12 The Dream of Cleon the First (feat. Raya Yarbrough) Bear McCreary 10:18 13 Anacreon Bear McCreary 2:01 14 The Chant of the Luminous Bear McCreary 2:46 15 Foundation End Credits Bear McCreary 1:04

Listen to songs from "Foundation" (2021) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Foundation" in different languages are free for listening online.