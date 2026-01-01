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Kinoafisha TV Shows Foundation Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Foundation"

Music from "Foundation" All info
Foundation: Season 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)
Foundation: Season 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) 15 tracks. Bear McCreary
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 Foundation Main Title Bear McCreary 1:27
2 The Only Story Bear McCreary 2:46
3 Gaal Leaves Synnax Bear McCreary 4:05
4 Journey to Trantor Bear McCreary 4:03
5 The Imperial Library Bear McCreary 3:50
6 Visions and Arrest Bear McCreary 4:57
7 The Trial of Hari Seldon Bear McCreary 5:07
8 Star Bridge Bear McCreary 4:38
9 Over the Horizon Bear McCreary 4:11
10 The Promise of the Imperium Bear McCreary 5:27
11 Escape Pod Bear McCreary 4:54
12 The Dream of Cleon the First (feat. Raya Yarbrough) Bear McCreary 10:18
13 Anacreon Bear McCreary 2:01
14 The Chant of the Luminous Bear McCreary 2:46
15 Foundation End Credits Bear McCreary 1:04
Listen to songs from "Foundation" (2021) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Foundation" in different languages are free for listening online.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
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