|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Foundation Main Title
|Bear McCreary
|1:27
|2
|The Only Story
|Bear McCreary
|2:46
|3
|Gaal Leaves Synnax
|Bear McCreary
|4:05
|4
|Journey to Trantor
|Bear McCreary
|4:03
|5
|The Imperial Library
|Bear McCreary
|3:50
|6
|Visions and Arrest
|Bear McCreary
|4:57
|7
|The Trial of Hari Seldon
|Bear McCreary
|5:07
|8
|Star Bridge
|Bear McCreary
|4:38
|9
|Over the Horizon
|Bear McCreary
|4:11
|10
|The Promise of the Imperium
|Bear McCreary
|5:27
|11
|Escape Pod
|Bear McCreary
|4:54
|12
|The Dream of Cleon the First (feat. Raya Yarbrough)
|Bear McCreary
|10:18
|13
|Anacreon
|Bear McCreary
|2:01
|14
|The Chant of the Luminous
|Bear McCreary
|2:46
|15
|Foundation End Credits
|Bear McCreary
|1:04