1 Foundation Main Title Bear McCreary 1:27

2 The Only Story Bear McCreary 2:46

3 Gaal Leaves Synnax Bear McCreary 4:05

4 Journey to Trantor Bear McCreary 4:03

5 The Imperial Library Bear McCreary 3:50

6 Visions and Arrest Bear McCreary 4:57

7 The Trial of Hari Seldon Bear McCreary 5:07

8 Star Bridge Bear McCreary 4:38

9 Over the Horizon Bear McCreary 4:11

10 The Promise of the Imperium Bear McCreary 5:27

11 Escape Pod Bear McCreary 4:54

12 The Dream of Cleon the First (feat. Raya Yarbrough) Bear McCreary 10:18

13 Anacreon Bear McCreary 2:01

14 The Chant of the Luminous Bear McCreary 2:46