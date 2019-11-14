The series "Epidemic" is the Russian version of a viral apocalypse. The capital city is struck by a deadly disease. It spreads like a forest fire, causing the social and political fabric of life to rapidly deteriorate. Amidst the unfolding madness, we follow Sergey, a man with a very complicated family history. Taking his loved ones, who have reasons not to love each other, he embarks on a journey to the remote wilderness of Karelia, hoping to start a new and peaceful life there.

