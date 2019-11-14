Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Vongozero: The Outbreak poster
Vongozero: The Outbreak poster
Vongozero: The Outbreak poster
Vongozero: The Outbreak poster
Vongozero: The Outbreak poster
Vongozero: The Outbreak poster
Vongozero: The Outbreak poster
Vongozero: The Outbreak poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rate
8 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Vongozero: The Outbreak

Vongozero: The Outbreak (2019 - …)

Эпидемия 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 51 minutes
Streaming service Premier
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 13 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

The series "Epidemic" is the Russian version of a viral apocalypse. The capital city is struck by a deadly disease. It spreads like a forest fire, causing the social and political fabric of life to rapidly deteriorate. Amidst the unfolding madness, we follow Sergey, a man with a very complicated family history. Taking his loved ones, who have reasons not to love each other, he embarks on a journey to the remote wilderness of Karelia, hoping to start a new and peaceful life there.
Cast
Cast
Viktoriya Isakova
Viktoriya Isakova
Aleksandr Robak
Aleksandr Robak
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Kirill Käro
Kirill Käro
Timothy Spivak
Timothy Spivak
Igor Savochkin
Igor Savochkin
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Best Series About Disasters Best Series About Disasters

Series rating

0.0
Rate 4 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Vongozero: The Outbreak - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
Vongozero: The Outbreak - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
finphorosleu1989 18 October 2021, 14:38
Палата номер 6. В фильме наверное хотели передать жизнь при массовом заражении, получилась какая то фантастическая блевотня
Алексей Иванов 28 August 2025, 04:32
В целом сериал относительно годный. Жанр: "постапокалипсис драма".
Я как человек некоторым образом причастный к сценарному мастерству… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more