In an instant, Moscow undergoes a terrifying transformation: from a thriving capital, it becomes a creepy, desolate post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly virus. Almost all of its residents have been evacuated or perished. Everyone, except for teenage girls who have turned into zombies, and a few "lucky ones" - a group of young people who suddenly wake up in an underground bunker. They need to escape their confinement as quickly as possible, but they don't yet know that the world above is no longer the same as before.

