Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Day After poster
The Day After poster
The Day After poster
The Day After poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Day After

The Day After (2013 - 2016)

Выжить после 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 48 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 28 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

In an instant, Moscow undergoes a terrifying transformation: from a thriving capital, it becomes a creepy, desolate post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly virus. Almost all of its residents have been evacuated or perished. Everyone, except for teenage girls who have turned into zombies, and a few "lucky ones" - a group of young people who suddenly wake up in an underground bunker. They need to escape their confinement as quickly as possible, but they don't yet know that the world above is no longer the same as before.
Cast
Cast
Denis Vasilev
Denis Vasilev
Aleksandr Galibin
Aleksandr Galibin
Anton Batyrev
Anton Batyrev
Sergey Godin
Sergey Godin
Sergey Belyy
Grigoriy Dantsiger
Grigoriy Dantsiger
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
TV Series About Moving TV Series About Moving

Series rating

0.0
Rate 4 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Day After - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 12 episodes
 
The Day After - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 12 episodes
 
The Day After - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Weteran Mc 1 July 2024, 00:33
"Выжить после" - отечественный фантастический телесериал про зомби-апокалипсис, единственный в своём роде. Состоит из 3 сезонов, в каждом… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more