Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nick Zano
Nick Zano Nick Zano
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Zano

Nick Zano

Nick Zano

Date of Birth
8 March 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Happy Endings 7.7
Happy Endings (2011)
Cougar Town 7.3
Cougar Town (2009)
2 Broke Girl$ 6.8
2 Broke Girl$ (2011)

Filmography

Obliterated 6.7
Obliterated
Comedy, Action 2023, USA
Legends of Tomorrow 6.6
Legends of Tomorrow
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
2 Broke Girl$ 6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy 2011, USA
Happy Endings 7.7
Happy Endings
Comedy 2011, USA
Desperately Seeking Santa 5.9
Desperately Seeking Santa Desperately Seeking Santa
Comedy 2011, Canada
Cougar Town 7.3
Cougar Town
Comedy 2009, USA
The Final Destination 6
The Final Destination Final Destination: Death Trip 3D
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA
Watch trailer
90210 6.6
90210
Drama, Romantic 2008, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more