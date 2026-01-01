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About
Filmography
Nick Zano
Nick Zano
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Zano
Nick Zano
Nick Zano
Date of Birth
8 March 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Happy Endings
(2011)
7.3
Cougar Town
(2009)
6.8
2 Broke Girl$
(2011)
Filmography
6.7
Obliterated
Comedy, Action
2023, USA
6.6
Legends of Tomorrow
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy
2011, USA
7.7
Happy Endings
Comedy
2011, USA
5.9
Desperately Seeking Santa
Desperately Seeking Santa
Comedy
2011, Canada
7.3
Cougar Town
Comedy
2009, USA
6
The Final Destination
Final Destination: Death Trip 3D
Horror, Thriller
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
90210
Drama, Romantic
2008, USA
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