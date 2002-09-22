Menu
Charmed
Seasons
Season 5
Episode 12
Charmed 1998 - 2006 episode 12 season 5
"Charmed" season 5 all episodes
Season 5
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
A Witch's Tail (1)
Season 5 / Episode 1
22 September 2002
A Witch's Tail (2)
Season 5 / Episode 2
22 September 2002
Happily Ever After
Season 5 / Episode 3
29 September 2002
Siren Song
Season 5 / Episode 4
6 October 2002
Witches in Tights
Season 5 / Episode 5
13 October 2002
The Eyes Have It
Season 5 / Episode 6
20 October 2002
Sympathy for the Demon
Season 5 / Episode 7
3 November 2002
A Witch in Time
Season 5 / Episode 8
10 November 2002
Sam I Am
Season 5 / Episode 9
17 November 2002
Y Tu Mummy También
Season 5 / Episode 10
5 January 2003
The Importance of Being Phoebe
Season 5 / Episode 11
12 January 2003
Centennial Charmed
Season 5 / Episode 12
19 January 2003
House Call
Season 5 / Episode 13
2 February 2003
Sand Francisco Dreamin'
Season 5 / Episode 14
9 February 2003
The Day the Magic Died
Season 5 / Episode 15
16 February 2003
Baby's First Demon
Season 5 / Episode 16
30 March 2003
Lucky Charmed
Season 5 / Episode 17
6 April 2003
Cat House
Season 5 / Episode 18
13 April 2003
Nymphs Just Want to Have Fun
Season 5 / Episode 19
20 April 2003
Sense and Sense Ability
Season 5 / Episode 20
27 April 2003
Necromancing the Stone
Season 5 / Episode 21
4 May 2003
Oh My Goddess (1)
Season 5 / Episode 22
11 May 2003
Oh My Goddess (2)
Season 5 / Episode 23
11 May 2003
