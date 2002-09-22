Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Charmed Seasons Season 5 Episode 12

Charmed 1998 - 2006 episode 12 season 5

8.8 Rate
10 votes
"Charmed" season 5 all episodes
A Witch's Tail (1)
Season 5 / Episode 1 22 September 2002
A Witch's Tail (2)
Season 5 / Episode 2 22 September 2002
Happily Ever After
Season 5 / Episode 3 29 September 2002
Siren Song
Season 5 / Episode 4 6 October 2002
Witches in Tights
Season 5 / Episode 5 13 October 2002
The Eyes Have It
Season 5 / Episode 6 20 October 2002
Sympathy for the Demon
Season 5 / Episode 7 3 November 2002
A Witch in Time
Season 5 / Episode 8 10 November 2002
Sam I Am
Season 5 / Episode 9 17 November 2002
Y Tu Mummy También
Season 5 / Episode 10 5 January 2003
The Importance of Being Phoebe
Season 5 / Episode 11 12 January 2003
Centennial Charmed
Season 5 / Episode 12 19 January 2003
House Call
Season 5 / Episode 13 2 February 2003
Sand Francisco Dreamin'
Season 5 / Episode 14 9 February 2003
The Day the Magic Died
Season 5 / Episode 15 16 February 2003
Baby's First Demon
Season 5 / Episode 16 30 March 2003
Lucky Charmed
Season 5 / Episode 17 6 April 2003
Cat House
Season 5 / Episode 18 13 April 2003
Nymphs Just Want to Have Fun
Season 5 / Episode 19 20 April 2003
Sense and Sense Ability
Season 5 / Episode 20 27 April 2003
Necromancing the Stone
Season 5 / Episode 21 4 May 2003
Oh My Goddess (1)
Season 5 / Episode 22 11 May 2003
Oh My Goddess (2)
Season 5 / Episode 23 11 May 2003
