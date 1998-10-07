Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Charmed poster
Charmed poster
Charmed poster
Charmed poster
Charmed poster
Ratings
8.3 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Charmed

Charmed (1998 - 2006)

Charmed 18+
Production year 1998
Country USA
Total seasons 8 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel The WB
Runtime 178 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Charmed" is a dramatic fantasy about three sisters who possess supernatural abilities. Prue, Piper, and Phoebe live together under the roof of an old family mansion. One of them is dedicated to her work, another dreams of having a husband and children, and the third is a young student who often gets into trouble. After the death of their parents, the Halliwell sisters support each other in everything. One day, the girls find a magical grimoire in the attic and discover that all women in their family are witches.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Dorian Gregory Darryl Morris
Rose McGowan
Rose McGowan Paige Matthews
Julian McMahon
Julian McMahon Cole Turner
Shannen Doherty
Shannen Doherty Prudence "Prue" Halliwell
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco Billie Jenkins
Drew Fuller
Drew Fuller Chris Perry
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Charmed - Season 1 Season 1
1998, 22 episodes
 
Charmed - Season 2 Season 2
1999, 22 episodes
 
Charmed - Season 3 Season 3
2000, 22 episodes
 
Charmed - Season 4 Season 4
2001, 22 episodes
 
Charmed - Season 5 Season 5
2002, 23 episodes
 
Charmed - Season 6 Season 6
2003, 23 episodes
 
Charmed - Season 7 Season 7
2004, 22 episodes
 
Charmed - Season 8 Season 8
2005, 22 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more