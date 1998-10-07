The TV series "Charmed" is a dramatic fantasy about three sisters who possess supernatural abilities. Prue, Piper, and Phoebe live together under the roof of an old family mansion. One of them is dedicated to her work, another dreams of having a husband and children, and the third is a young student who often gets into trouble. After the death of their parents, the Halliwell sisters support each other in everything. One day, the girls find a magical grimoire in the attic and discover that all women in their family are witches.

