Mafia Series: A Top List

Mafia series allow viewers to immerse themselves in a world of crime and intrigue, showcasing the complex relationships within mafia clans and their impact on society. They often depict internal conflicts, power struggles, and the fight for survival in the criminal underworld, creating a gripping storyline. These series also provide insight into the world of organised crime, its history, and its influence on culture and politics.

Safe Harbor
Safe Harbor
Thriller 2025, Belgium/Netherlands
0.0
Kötü Kan
Kötü Kan
Drama 2024, Turkey
0.0
Balkanskiy veter
Balkanskiy veter
Action 2023, Russia
0.0
Suburræterna
Suburræterna
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2023, Italy
0.0
Power Book IV: Force
Power Book IV: Force
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
0.0
Tulsa King
Tulsa King
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
9.0
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Drama, Crime 2021, USA
0.0
BMF
BMF
Drama, Music, Thriller 2021, USA
0.0
Binsenjo
Binsenjo
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2021, South Korea
0.0
Gangs of London
Gangs of London
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Great Britain
8.0
ZeroZeroZero
ZeroZeroZero
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Italy/Mexico
8.0
Power Book II: Ghost
Power Book II: Ghost
Drama, Crime 2020, USA
0.0
Juzni vetar
Juzni vetar
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Serbia
0.0
City on a Hill
City on a Hill
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2019, USA
9.0
Godfather of Harlem
Godfather of Harlem
Drama, Crime 2019, USA
8.0
Halka
Halka
Drama, Action, Crime 2019, Turkey
0.0
McMafia
McMafia
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, Great Britain
8.0
Narcos: Mexico
Narcos: Mexico
Drama, Action, Crime 2018, USA
7.0
Mocro Maffia
Mocro Maffia
Drama, Crime 2018, Netherlands
0.0
Ozark
Ozark
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, USA
8.0
Suburra: Blood on Rome
Suburra: Blood on Rome
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, Italy
0.0
Maltese - Il romanzo del Commissario
Maltese - Il romanzo del Commissario
Drama, Crime, Detective 2017, Italy
0.0
Queen of the South
Queen of the South
Drama, Action, Crime 2016, USA
0.0
Animal Kingdom
Animal Kingdom
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
8.0
Narcos
Narcos
Drama, Action, Crime 2015, USA
8.0
Fargo
Fargo
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
9.0
Power
Power
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
8.0
Gomorra: La serie
Gomorra: La serie
Drama, Action, Crime 2014, Italy
0.0
Mob City
Mob City
Drama, Crime 2013, USA
7.0
Peaky Blinders
Peaky Blinders
Drama, Crime, History 2013, Great Britain
8.0
Delve into intense tales of power, loyalty, and betrayal with mafia dramas that reveal the dark underbelly of organised crime and its far-reaching effects.

